The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 2: Release date and time, countdown, and more

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 2 will be released on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans can watch the series on TOKYO MX, BS11, MX, and other Japanese TV networks. Due to the varying time zones, the anime will be available on Friday in a few countries.

The previous episode saw Emi and Suzuno helping Chiho handle her powers. While they tried keeping it a secret from Maou, Ashiya, and Urushihara, some shady tracking done by Urushihara helped the demons learn about the girls' secret.

New characters from Ente Isla may appear in The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 2

Release date and time

Maou and Ashiya as seen in the anime (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 2 will release on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 11:30 pm in Japan. Thus, considering the release time, the anime is set to have different release dates and timings as per different time zones. That said, the episode will be released on Thursday in most countries internationally.

The second episode of The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:30 am, Thursday, July 20

Central Standard Time: 8:30 am, Thursday, July 20

Eastern Standard Time: 9:30 am, Thursday, July 20

British Standard Time: 2:30 pm, Thursday, July 20

Central European Time: 3:30 pm, Thursday, July 20

Indian Standard Time: 8:00 pm, Thursday, July 20

Philippine Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, July 20

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:00 am, Friday, July 21

Ashiya as seen in the anime (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 2 will first be broadcast on TOKYO MX, BS11, MX, and other Japanese TV networks. At the same time, it will also be available to stream exclusively in Japan on Disney+ Star and internationally on anime streaming giant Crunchyroll.

Recap of The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 1

Chiho Sasaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 1, titled The Devil Returns to the Workplace, saw Emi, Chiho, and Suzuno being very secretive about something and heading out somewhere. Upon having their suspicions, Maou, Ashiya, and Urushihara tracked the girls and eventually learned about their secret.

After being possessed by Emi's mother, Chiho received some powers. Thus, she wanted to learn to control it so that she would not be a burden to Maou and the others in the future. Later in the episode, Chiho decided to tell Emi about the strange memories that had been surfacing in her head since she got possessed. Upon hearing about the same, Emi was certain that Chiho saw her father.

What to expect from The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 2?

The mysterious characters shown at the end of episode 1 (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 2 will most likely see the arrival of new characters from Ente Isla. The end of the previous episode saw the introduction of two new characters. However, their faces were hidden, meaning that they could soon be introduced in the anime as enemies to Maou Sadao and others.

That said, it still isn't clear whether these characters are demons, angels, or humans. Thus, there could be a lot to uncover in the next episode.

