The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 10: Release date and time, countdown, and more

The previous episode saw Maou reveal why he invaded Ente Isla. Following that, Albert Ende found Maou and Suzuno. Soon after, Suzuno pointed out that Maou had not turned back into a demon. Elsewhere, Olba and Gabriel were together plotting an incident that would see Emilia overthrow Alciel at Heavensky.

Maou may try to identify his weakness in The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 10

Release date and time, where to watch

Maou in The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 10 will be released on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 11:30 pm in Japan. However, as mentioned earlier, the episode will be released on Thursday in most countries internationally.

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 10 will be released internationally at the following times:

Alciel in The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 10 will first be broadcast on BS11, TOKYO MX, and other Japanese TV networks. It will then be available exclusively in Japan on Disney+ Star and internationally on streaming giant Crunchyroll.

The anime will also be available to watch on Muse Asia's YouTube channel in Asia.

Recap of The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 9

Suzuno in The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 9, titled The Devil Vomits, saw Maou reveal the reason why the demons invaded Ente Isla. Upon learning that the reason was earnest, Suzuno forgave him.

The next day, Albert Ende found them. During this, Acieth Alla tried showing her sword transformation to Albert. Appallingly, Maou began to feel sick, and as part of it, Acieth could not transform properly. This led Suzuno to question Maou as to why he hadn't turned back into a demon upon entering Ente Isla.

Elsewhere, Olba and Gabriel were scheming something. Olba got Emilia to lead the attack against Malebranche. Meanwhile, Gabriel got Alicel to sit on Heavensky's throne and asked him to prolong his fight with Emilia if they were to meet.

What to expect from The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 10?

Gabriel in The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 10 will most likely see Maou and Suzuno try to find out why Maou hadn't turned into a demon upon entering Ente Isla. This may see them travel with Albert and go to one of their previous contacts in the world.

Elsewhere, Emilia and Alciel may try to stop their orchestrated encounter. Even if they were to meet each other, the chances of the two fighting each other seem pretty low.

