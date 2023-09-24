The Dreaming Boy is a Realist season 2: Exploring the possibility of a sequel

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist season 2 has become the most highly anticipated sequel that fans eagerly await. However, there is no official confirmation from the production house or the creators regarding the series renewal. Nevertheless, given the positive reception and popularity of the anime’s first season, it is highly likely that the sequel will eventually be given the green light.

The first season of the series had a mixed reception, characterized by a slow start and occasional rushed pacing. Some fans, particularly those familiar with the original light novel source material, pointed out that certain pivotal parts of the storyline were left out.

Despite this, the finale provided fans with a satisfying conclusion, as Aika confessed her true feelings to Sajou. This ending has set the stage for the romantic escapades of the duo in The Dreaming Boy is a Realist season 2, should it be confirmed.

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist season 2 tentative release date

Since no announcements regarding the renewal have been made, fans can expect The Dreaming Boy is a Realist season 2 to drop sometime in the Spring of 2024. The first season, after the announcement on November 18, 2023, debuted on July 4, so fans can expect the studio to reveal the production details of the sequel by the end of 2023.

However, it’s essential to keep in mind that these presumed release dates can be subject to change due to production delays and unforeseen circumstances.

Fans can stay informed by awaiting updates from Studio Gokumi or the creators themselves, as they will be the ones to reveal the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding the release of The Dreaming Boy is a Realist season 2.

About the series:

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist follows the “two-way unrequited love story” of two high school students, Sajou Wataru and Aika Natsuka. After realizing that Aika doesn’t like him pestering her and following her everywhere, Sajou distances himself from her, realizing he isn’t worthy of her.

However, despite her relief, Aika found herself increasingly drawn to Sajou, gradually realizing his special place in her life. This newfound awareness led her to become more involved with him and vigilant about the people he interacted with, inadvertently transforming into the very person she had criticized Sajou for being, in a curious twist of fate.

Okemaru’s The Dreaming Boy is a Realist was serialized first as a web novel in December 2018. After being acquired by Hobby Japan, the company published the series as a light novel under HJ Bunko imprints. As of April 2023, the chapters of The Dreaming Boy is a Realist have been collected into eight volumes, with the series still continuing.

Kazumi Koga directed the anime at Studio Gokumi, with Michiko Yokote penning the scripts and Masaru Kohei handling the character designs.

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist characters and their voice cast:

Aika Natsukawa - Akiho Suzumoto (Natsuha Arisugawa in The iDOLM@STER Shiny Colors)

Wataru Sajō - Naoya Miyase (Daisuke Nozaki in AI no Idenshi)

Mina Ichinose - Iori Saeki (Vanilla in Nekopara)

Rin Shinomiya - Kaori Ishihara (Aladdin in Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic)

Kaede Sajō - Mikako Komatsu (Maki Zenin in Jujutsu Kaisen)

Fūka Sasaki - Minami Kurisaka (Relaire in I'm in Love with the Villainess)

Kei Ashida - Yumiri Hanamori (Ai Hayasaka in Kaguya-sama: Love is War)

Details about The Dreaming Boy is a Realist season 2 are on the horizon, starting with confirmation and kickstarting Sajo and Aika in their rom-com slice-of-life adventures. Stay tuned for updates as the sequel’s development unfolds.

