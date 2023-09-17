The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 12 (finale) release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 12, or the final episode for season 1, will be released this Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 2 am JST in Japan. The upcoming episode is highly anticipated as it promises to shed light on Aika and Sajo’s relationship. The mounting tension surrounding their interactions as the season draws close has kept fans awaiting answers.

Aika’s unexpected invitation for Sajo to hang out with her has come as a delightful surprise, as such invitations from a crush are rare and thrilling occurrences for anyone.

This development has left the fandom on the edge of their seats, eager to see how their relationship unfolds in the final moments of the season.

Disclaimer: This article contains major The Dreaming Boy is a Realist anime and manga spoilers.

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 12 will see Aika and Sajo's romantic outing

Release date and time, streaming platforms

In the U.S., The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 12 will be aired on Monday, September 18, 2023, around 8:30 am PT. The final episode of the series will be streamed exclusively on Hidive.

Below is the complete release schedule for The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 12, along with the respective time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, September 18, 10:30 a.m.

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, September 18, 1:30 p.m.

British Summer Time: Monday, September 18, 6:30 p.m.

Central European Time: Monday, September 18, 7:30 p.m.

Indian Standard Time: Monday, September 18, 11 p.m.

Philippine Standard Time: Monday, September 18, 1:30 p.m.

Australia Central Standard Time: Tuesday, September 19, 3 a.m.

Philippines time: Monday, September 18, 1:30 a.m.

Brazil Time: Monday, September 18, 2:30 p.m.

Arabian Daylight Time: Monday, September 18, 9:30 p.m.

Eastern European Summer Time: Monday, September 18, 8:30 p.m.

Mountain Daylight Team: Monday, September 18, 11:30 a.m.

A brief recap of The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 11

After learning that Aika was really looking for him around the campus, Sajo couldn’t hold his happiness and excitement. Sajo thanked Aika, as her advice on helping Mina actually worked.

After Kei’s arrival, Sajo told them he had been working alongside the student council members. He eventually requested Aika to help him out with the event with the inclusion of Sasaki.

The next day, after the speech from the student council president, Aika and Sasaki gave a tour of the campus to four middle school girls, and among them was Fuuka. Out of nowhere, Aika detected a disturbance as delinquents from the middle school attempted to tease Aizawa.

She intervened, firmly informing them that the students with such behavior wouldn’t cut selection at Koets.

Eventually, they apologized for their actions. Later, when Fuuka spotted Sajo, she called out his name loudly and rushed towards him, with Aika and Sasaki following suit.

After Fuuka departed, Sajo sensed Aika might be upset about the recent events. To his surprise, she invited him to hang out with her and Kei.

What to expect from The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 12 (speculative)

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 12 promises to focus on Aika and Sajo’s day out, offering fans a glimpse of blossoming romance.

Aika's growing awareness of Sajo’s presence in her life will lead to her confronting her feelings for him, marking a pivotal moment in season 1.

As the original light novel is still ongoing, the finale won’t be the final episode of the anime. However, fans may have to wait for a sequel announcement to see how the story unfolds.

