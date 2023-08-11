The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 7 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 7 will be released on August 8, 2023. Given how the event transpired in the latest episode, it is presumable that Sajo has indeed fallen for Sasaki, the new girl in the town. The latter’s debut has sparked hope that not everything’s lost for the protagonist. However, given her family name, he’s perplexed if she is anywhere related to Takaaki.

While there hasn’t been much progress in Sajo’s relationship with Aika, fans are comforted by the emergence of a few heartwarming moments between them that were uncommon before Sajo’s significant change. With the responsibility of considering joining the student council and the arrival of Sasaki, Sajo should brace himself for what comes next.

Disclaimer: This article contains major The Dreaming Boy is a Realist anime and manga spoilers.

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 7 release date and timings for all regions

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 7 will release in Japan this Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 2 am JST. In the US, the episode will drop on August 7, 2023, around 8.30 am PT. Hidive is the only platform to stream the anime series exclusively.

Below is the complete release schedule for The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 7, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, August 14, 10.30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, August 14, 1.30 pm

British Summer Time: Monday, August 14, 6.30 pm

Central European Time: Monday, August 14, 7.30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, August 14, 11 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Monday, August 14, 1.30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Tuesday, August 15, 3 am

Philippines time: Monday, August 14, 1.30 am

Brazil Time: Monday, August 14, 2.30 pm

Arabian Daylight Time: Monday, August 14, 9.30 pm

Eastern European Summer Time: Monday, August 14, 8.30 pm

Mountain Daylight Team: Monday, August 14, 11.30 am

A brief recap of The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 6

After his class ended, Sajo headed to the cafeteria, where Shinomiya and her discipline committee were having lunch. Shinomiya and Yuyu startled Sajo by asking him to join the student council, for which his decision remains standstill. While heading back to his class, Sajo encountered Aika.

Upon witnessing Sajo's ruffled hair, Aika tried to smooth it out for him. This eventually made her flustered, and she frantically ran away from the situation. Sajo and others attended the school assembly to hear the speech prepared by the discipline committee and student council members regarding the summer break that would begin in a few days.

The homeroom teacher required a few students to volunteer for the school visit tour during the summer break, but no one wanted to participate. However, students with no extra activities at the school, like Takaaki, Tabata, and others, had no option but to participate.

Observing Takaaki volunteering to assist with the school visit alongside Aika stirred up jealousy within Sajo. While part-timing at the used book store, Sajo helped a little boy who was being picked on by a few bullies. The boy eventually reunited with his elder sister Sasaki, who inadvertently made Sajo fall head over heels for her.

At his home, Kaede also tried to convince Sajo to join the student council, but yet again, he had no answer. The next day Sajo met Sasaki again at the bookstore. The latter paid a visit to thank him for helping her little brother and gave him a gift as a gesture of appreciation. After Sasaki left, Sajo opened the gift, only to get confused by a seemingly childish handkerchief with dolphins on it.

What to expect from The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 7 (speculative)

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 7 will likely see Sasaki again, ultimately giving Sajo another chance to become her friend. As the summer vacations kick-off, Takaaki and Aika will be helping at the school, leaving Sajo distraught, as despite proclaiming not to meddle in Aika’s personal life, he still has trouble seeing her with someone else.

In The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 7, the primary focus will be on Sajo as he is expected to finally reveal whether he will join the student council or not.

Stay tuned for more The Dreaming Boy is a Realist anime and manga update as 2023 follows.

