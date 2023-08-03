The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 6 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 6 will be released on August 8, 2023. With the latest episode, it has become evident that despite Wataru’s resolve to stop his shenanigans, he finds it impossible to resist acknowledging Aika’s adorable nature.

Observing Wataru’s illness significantly impacted Aika, yet the weight of her emotions was even greater when she saw Shinomiya tending to him, feeling a sense of jealousy. While the pair struggles to verbalize their genuine feelings, some instances compel them to unveil their emotions.

The newly debuted character, Marika Shinonome-Claudine, has become an overnight sensation after portraying herself as Aika’s rival. The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 6 will be seeing the upcoming competition, assuring an added element of fascination to the unfolding narrative.

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 6 release date and timings for all regions

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 6 will release in Japan this Tuesday, August 8, at 2:00 am JST. In the US, the episode will drop on August 7, around 8:30 am PT. Hidive is the only platform to stream the anime series exclusively.

Below is the complete release schedule for The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 6, along with the corresponding time zones:

Regions Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, August 7 10:30 am Central Standard Time Monday, August 7 12:30 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, August 7 1:30 pm British Summer Time Monday, August 7 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, August 7 11:00 pm Central European Standard Time Monday, August 7 6:53 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, August 7 7:30 pm Philippines Time Tuesday, August 8 3:00 am Brazil Time Tuesday, August 8 1:30 am

A brief recap of The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 5

On his way back to class, Wataru came across Marika, who was surreptitiously eavesdropping and discreetly watching Aika from afar. Wataru playfully teased Marika for her amusing shriek, prompting her and her friends to depart to prevent causing a scene swiftly. While heading home, Wataru saved Aika from getting drenched by splashing water, an act that ultimately led to him falling ill.

The following day, Wataru collapsed in his classroom due to being afflicted by a fever and cold. While unconscious, he reminisced a moment from the past when Aika had extended a helping hand when he stumbled in the cafeteria. Aika exhibited restlessness as she anxiously awaited news of Wataru’s well-being.

Eventually, Shinomiya learned about Wataru’s condition through Ashida and decided to check on him after letting Kaede know about her younger brother's situation. Subsequently, all three, including Aika, went to the infirmary to see how Wataru was doing, yet his condition showed no signs of improvement.

The following day, upon encountering Wataru’s message in the group chat, stating, “Being alive is wonderful,” which led some members to suspect he was deceased, Ashida and Aika decided to pay him a visit, only to reprimand him for taking the joke too far.

The next day, Marika approached Aika, requesting her support in her bid for the Student Council presidency. Aika found it hard to believe a first-year student could attain such a role, as it’s typically reserved for second-years. However, Marika’s friend elaborated on the potential for the first-year student to achieve this.

Wataru eventually deduced that Marika wanted Aika to be her poster girl. Wataru explained to Marika how incorporating Aika in her plan would get her upstaged instead. This declaration, asserting Aika’s greater charm, infuriated Marika and prompted her and her friends to storm off in anger.

Wataru was taken aback by Aika's flustered reaction when he openly complimented her cuteness. Eventually, Ashida disclosed that this time it was his self-assuredness and circumstances that were the underlying factors.

What to expect from The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 6 (speculative)

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 6 will see Wataru, Ashida, Aika, and others begin the preparation for fun as the Summer Break is on the horizon. As Wataru started working part-time at a used book store, he’ll be doing his best to gather enough funds. Aika and Ashida are presumed to encounter Wataru at his new job.

Meanwhile, Marika’s one-sided rivalry escalates as she aims for the Student Council presidency. Aika’s unwitting role fuels Marika’s determination, altering dynamics and sparking unforeseen developments in their intertwined stories.

