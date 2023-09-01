The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 10 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 10 will be released on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 2 a.m. JST in Japan. With the latest episode finally bringing the summer vacations to a close, the next installment is set to mark the return of all the characters, primarily Aika.

After weeks of eager anticipation, fans are in for a treat as the upcoming episode promises to deliver an abundance of Sajou and Aika’s delightful rom-com goodness. However, considering how the previous episode concluded, there’s a strong indication that Takaaki might muster the courage to confess his feelings to Aika, potentially putting Sajou in a precarious situation.

Disclaimer: This article contains major The Dreaming Boy is a Realist anime and manga spoilers.

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 10 release date and timings for all regions

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 10 will be aired in the U.S. on September 4, 2023, around 8:30 a.m. PT. Hidive is the only platform to stream the latest episodes of the series exclusively on its platform.

Below is the complete release schedule for The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 10, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, September 4, 10:30 a.m.

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, September 4, 1:30 p.m.

British Summer Time: Monday, September 4, 6:30 p.m.

Central European Time: Monday, September 4, 7:30 p.m.

Indian Standard Time: Monday, September 4, 11 p.m.

Philippine Standard Time: Monday, September 4, 1:30 p.m.

Australia Central Standard Time: Tuesday, September 5, 3 a.m.

Philippines time: Monday, September 4, 1:30 a.m.

Brazil Time: Monday, September 4, 2:30 p.m.

Arabian Daylight Time: Monday, September 4, 9:30 p.m.

Eastern European Summer Time: Monday, September 4, 8:30 p.m.

Mountain Daylight Team: Monday, September 4, 11:30 a.m.

A brief recap of The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 9

After discovering what had been truly bothering Mina, Sajou realized that opening up and discussing her concerns had lightened her emotional load, gradually helping her break out of her shell, one step at a time. Much to Sajou’s surprise, Fuuka paid a visit to the bookstore.

Given Fuuka’s bookworm tendencies, Sajou presumed she could be instrumental in assisting Mina to open up and find her way toward healing. Eventually, the trio decided to engage in a role-play exercise to help Mina become more adept at handling various types of customers.

After Fuuka left, Mina was taken aback when she discovered that Sajou’s part-time job was coming to an end as summer vacation was drawing closer. Sajou knew that Mina didn’t have many friends to talk to. He worried about how she would deal with troublesome situations in his absence when he left the store.

The next day, Mina’s elder brother, Yuu, visited the store in search of her. Witnessing Mina’s reluctance, Sajou thought it would be best to talk about the situation in a more private setting. Eventually, Yuri, Yuu’s girlfriend, joined them as well, and along with Yuu, they both requested that Mina quit her part-time job. However, she remained hesitant despite their request.

Suddenly, Sajou intervened and urged them to give Mina an opportunity to express her feelings. He explained that it was challenging for her to witness her older brother in a relationship, which left her with limited time to spend with him. Consequently, she had chosen to focus on herself.

Sajou concluded by suggesting that they should allow Mina some time to become more comfortable sharing her emotions. Once Yuu and Yuri left, Sajou took the time to reassure Mina, emphasizing that it was never her fault. He commended her for her diligence in overcoming the obstacles she faced with hard work.

What to expect from The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 10 (speculative)

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 10 is expected to spotlight Takaaki, especially after the hints dropped in the previous episode where he seemed eager to convey something to Aika. Speculation arises, given Sajou’s apparent lack of interest, that Takaaki might muster the courage to ask Aika out.

However, even though Sajou pretends not to care, the possibility of Aika accepting Takaaki’s proposal would likely come as a shock to him, stirring up unexpected emotions. The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 10 promises to explore these complex dynamics and reactions among the characters.

Stay tuned for The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 10 preview, news, and other updates.

