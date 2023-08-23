The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 9 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 9 set to release in Japan on August 29, 2023. The enthralling debut of Mina Ichinose in the latest installment of the anime has infused vitality and excitement into the series, captivating viewers with her kawaiiness.

However, it has to be noted that most of the credits go to Iori Saeki, the acclaimed VA behind Mina, who is also known for her notable roles as Vanilla in Nekopara and Menou in The Executioner and Her Way of Life. With her impeccable performance, Iori skillfully captured the essence of Mina, portraying her timidity and introverted nature perfectly.

With Mina’s choice to become independent and work alongside Sajou at the bookshop, fans anticipate an increased dose of the series’ heartwarming slice-of-life charm.

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 9 release date and timings for all regions

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 9 will be aired in Japan on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 2 am JST. The episode will be released in the U.S. on August 28, 2023, around 8:30 am PT. Fans worldwide can catch the latest episodes of the series exclusively on Hidive.

Below is the complete release schedule for The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 9, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, August 28, 10:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, August 28, 1:30 pm

British Summer Time: Monday, August 28, 6:30 pm

Central European Time: Monday, August 28, 7:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, August 28, 11 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Monday, August 28, 1:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Tuesday, August 29, 3 am

Philippines time: Monday, August 28, 1:30 am

Brazil Time: Monday, August 28, 2:30 pm

Arabian Daylight Time: Monday, August 28, 9:30 pm

Eastern European Summer Time: Monday, August 28, 8:30 pm

Mountain Daylight Team: Monday, August 28, 11:30 am

A brief recap of The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 8

Sajou was utterly surprised to find Mina Ichinose, the quietest girl in his class, wanting a job at the bookstore. However, what baffled him the most was that the owner hired her without reviewing her resume once. The owner’s wife suggested giving Mina a haircut to address the bangs covering her face.

Overhearing this, Sajou stepped in to save Mina from the situation, knowing her introverted tendencies might make it hard for her to refuse. With Mina on the job, Sajou quickly realized that the role didn’t fit her well.

Mina’s extreme shyness made it difficult for her to communicate effectively. After discussing it with the owner, Sajou gave Mina a pep talk, which led her to consider quitting the job. Back home, Sajou discussed recent events with Aika and Ashida on video chat, seeking their input on delicately handling someone as shy as Mina.

Aika asserted to Sajou that he did his best but wanted him to listen to what the other person wanted to say. The next day, like a miracle, Sajou witnessed a wonder at the bookshop, where Mina became a completely different person, as she was more confident than ever.

During their break, Mina confided in Sajou about her desire for independence and her wish to distance herself from her brother, who served as the moral committee president at their school. To Sajou’s surprise, Mina shared the distressing revelation that she stumbled upon her brother kissing Yuri, another member of the moral committee.

What to expect from The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 9 (speculative)

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 9 is expected to see further development in Mina’s newfound confidence and independence. Sajou’s guidance and support seem to have a positive impact, potentially leading to more self-assured moments at the bookstore.

As Mina deals with her personal struggles involving her brother and Yuri, The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 9 might explore how she navigates these emotional challenges while continuing to grow within her job and relationships.

