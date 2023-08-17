The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 8 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 8 is set to be released in Japan on August 22, 2023. So far in the series, Wataru and Aika were viewed as the top couple despite their feelings remaining unreciprocated. Even Wataru’s compatibility with Shinomiya was evident, but he admitted to Kaede that he saw her solely as a caring older sister.

Now with Fuuka’s presence, Wataru’s introspection has finally gained momentum, as he’s unraveling layers, determined to free himself from the constraints that have hindered his growth, indicating a significant shift in his story. Yet, Aika’s potential reaction could spell nothing but trouble for Wataru after she learns about the new girl.

Disclaimer: This article contains major The Dreaming Boy is a Realist anime and manga spoilers.

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 8 release date and timings for all regions

Expand Tweet

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 8 will be released in Japan this Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 2 am JST. In the U.S., the episode will air on August 21, 2023, around 8:30 am PT. International fans can catch the latest episodes of the anime exclusively on Hidive.

Below is the complete release schedule for The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 8, along with the associated time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, August 21, 10:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, August 21, 1:30 pm

British Summer Time: Monday, August 21, 6:30 pm

Central European Time: Monday, August 21, 7:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, August 21, 11 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Monday, August 21, 1:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Tuesday, August 22, 3 am

Philippines time: Monday, August 21, 1:30 am

Brazil Time: Monday, August 21, 2:30 pm

Arabian Daylight Time: Monday, August 21, 9:30 pm

Eastern European Summer Time: Monday, August 21, 8:30 pm

Mountain Daylight Team: Monday, August 21, 11:30 am

A brief recap of The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 7

Expand Tweet

Wataru met Fuuka once again at his workplace. Upon witnessing her unique bracelet, he opted to visit the place where he purchased it, a shop where people can design personalized jewelry using showcased gemstones and sea shells. Fuuka’s lack of spatial awareness made Wataru slightly uneasy, but she eventually realized that she needed to maintain a little distance.

After arriving at the store, Wataru tried to learn a thing or two about what he was getting himself into. Lost in thought over his gift’s recipient, Wataru’s contemplation was noticed by Fuuka. Eventually, Wataru revealed his unrequited feelings for Aika and how her birthday would become an excuse to give her a gift as a gesture of goodwill.

Expand Tweet

Wataru was surprised to learn that Fuuka was in middle school, as up till now, it was presumed she was a college student, given her appearance. Upon learning about Wataru’s romantic experiences, Fuuka grew wary of its implication. In response, he comforted her by explaining to her that love encompasses more than just suffering.

While heading home, Wataru discovered that Aika also visited the Mishirohama beach after Ashida sent him a picture of her in a swimsuit. Wataru felt a sense of relief as neither of them noticed him with his “new friend.”

What to expect from The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 8 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 8 will likely see tensions rising as new dynamics unfold. With Wataru and Fuuka’s deep connection, the plot will likely focus on the evolving relationship between the characters.

The revelations surrounding Wataru’s feelings for Aika and growing bond with Fuuka may lead to emotional conflicts and decisions that could shape their future paths.

Stay tuned for more The Dreaming Boy is a Realist anime and manga update as 2023 follows.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.