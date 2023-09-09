The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 11 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 11 will be released this Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 2 a.m. JST in Japan. The anime took an unexpected turn in the latest episode as Aika profoundly realized Sajou’s presence in her life. Despite their prior conflicts and his sometimes clingy demeanor, something within her shifted, leading her to believe he might be the one she’d been looking for.

As fans eagerly await the next development, the anticipation for the penultimate episode has skyrocketed, with hopes high that it might bring forth Aika’s heartfelt confession of her feelings to Sajou.

Disclaimer: This article contains major The Dreaming Boy is a Realist anime and manga spoilers.

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 11 release date and timings for all regions

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 11 will be aired in the U.S. this Monday, September 11, 2023, around 8:30 a.m. PT. Hidive will be steaming the penultimate episode of the series exclusively on its platform.

Below is the complete release schedule for The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 11, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, September 11, 10:30 a.m.

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, September 11, 1:30 p.m.

British Summer Time: Monday, September 11, 6:30 p.m.

Central European Time: Monday, September 11, 7:30 p.m.

Indian Standard Time: Monday, September 11, 11 p.m.

Philippine Standard Time: Monday, September 11, 1:30 p.m.

Australia Central Standard Time: Tuesday, September 12, 3 a.m.

Philippines time: Monday, September 11, 1:30 a.m.

Brazil Time: Monday, September 11, 2:30 p.m.

Arabian Daylight Time: Monday, September 11, 9:30 p.m.

Eastern European Summer Time: Monday, September 11, 8:30 p.m.

Mountain Daylight Team: Monday, September 11, 11:30 a.m.

A brief recap of The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 10

Having someone like Sasaki alongside Mina was comforting for Sajou as he was really worried about how she would survive in the environment without people who could really connect to her. Sajou was immediately called home by his elder sister, who wanted him to help Rin handle the orientation event as they were short in numbers.

After he was convinced, his sister made him call Shinomiya to request her to consider him as a part of the student council helping out with the event. Though Sajou’s flirtatious convincing skills flustered Shinomiya initially, she later agreed to take him in.

The next day at school, Shinomiya revealed to Sajou that his job wouldn’t be easy as most of the members were girls, and he would do all the work, like carrying heavy objects and more. Later, Sajou met the student council members to discuss his key responsibilities during the event.

Elsewhere, Aika, who was worried about Sajou’s well-being, recalled their orientation when they first met, and he proposed to her for a date, only to get rejected by her. Even after being rejected, Sajou continued to hang out with her without her permission, inadvertently making her popular in the school.

As Aika was leaving the school grounds to head home, she happened to spot Sajou in the distance. As she lost sight of him, Aika made an effort to search for Sajou around the school. Her quest ended abruptly as she accidentally bumped into him.

What to expect from The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 11(speculative)

In The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 11, fans can expect a pivotal moment as Aika faces the daunting task of confessing her feelings to Sajou. While it won’t be an easy endeavor, her deep emotions will leave her with no alternative but to summon her courage. For Sajou, this confession from his long-time crush would be nothing short of a dream come true, something he might find almost unbelievable.

