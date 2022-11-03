The Eminence in Shadow episode 5: Iris meets Alpha, Cid unleashes his true power

The previous episode of The Eminence in Shadow surprised everyone by revealing Zenon Griffey, one of the most renowned Dark Knights of the Kingdom of Midgar, to be part of the Cult of Diablos. Fans of the series also learned that the kingdom's royals possess unique blood that could be used to wreak havoc upon the world.

Episode 5 of The Eminence in Shadow, titled Ai Amu......, which translates to "I Am," became one of the series' most awaited episodes because of the enthralling fight between Zenon and Cid, who introduced himself as Shadow in episode 4. The latest episode also showed Iris Midgar's phenomenal swordplay, which is well-regarded around the Capitol.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the anime series The Eminence in Shadow.

The Eminence in Shadow episode 5 highlights

Alpha defeats the monster

Episode 5 of The Eminence in Shadow kicked off where it was left in the previous episode. Zenon, proclaiming himself to be the core member of the Cult and the future Twelfth Seat of the Rounds, undermining Shadow's ability, tried to defeat him with one swing of his sword. However, the latter easily dodged the attack at a blinding speed, which shocked both the former and Alexia.

In the Capitol, the Dark Knights went toe-to-toe with the monster but failed to defeat it due to its impressive regeneration. Even Iris Midgar, renowned for being the strongest Dark Knight in the kingdom, couldn't stop the beast. Alpha, the highest-ranking member of the Shadow Garden, arrived at the scene and took matters into her own hands.

Alpha saw something within the beast that others couldn't and ascended towards the sky in a flash, landing a magnificent attack that rescued the girl trapped within the beast. Later, Alpha warned Iris to stay out of Shadow Garden affairs.

Shadow’s atomic powers

Zenon's combat abilities were inferior despite attacking Shadow with all his might. While watching the fight, Alexia noticed that Shadow's swordplay was as ordinary as hers, making her realize that she underestimated her skills greatly. After getting cornered, Zenon had no other option but to consume pills that significantly increased his powers and gave him a demonic appearance.

Despite going all out, Zenon wasn't able to withstand Shadow. The latter explained his struggles to attain godly powers in the former. Showing the true meaning of his almighty powers, Shadow created a purple barrier around him and unleashed his atomic attack, similar to a nuclear blast.

Alexia wants to make her relationship official

After Zenon got defeated and Shadow left, Alexia reunited with her elder sister, Iris, and explained everything that happened to her. Later the next day, Alexia confronted Cid and thanked him for believing in her ordinary fencing. The former wanted to continue her relationship with the latter, as, after Zenon's death, she was finally liberated from his constraints.

Cid rejected the offer with a smile, which caused Alexia to attack him. Elsewhere, the Shadow Garden regrouped to discuss recent events. Alpha showed a letter sent by the Cult of Diablos to the members of the Shadow Garden.

Iris commanded two of her trustworthy Dark Knights to commence a secret investigation inside the Knight Order to dig out other potential adherents of the Cult of Diablos. Meanwhile, Cid collided with a girl in the academy and helped her get up.

Final thoughts on The Eminence in Shadow episode 5

Studio Nexus stood up to fans' expectations with its breathtaking animation and combat sequence in the fifth episode of The Eminence in Shadow. Iris Midgar is proclaimed the most potent combatant in the kingdom, and she also knows that her swordplay is considered unparalleled.

However, witnessing a mysterious individual like Alpha outshining her by lifting the curse from the person trapped inside the monster's body instead of defeating it caused Iris to judge her own skills. Cid was relieved when Alexia broke up with him as he constantly intended to stay like an ordinary person.

However, as Alexia is reconsidering her relationship, things might get even more interesting for Cid, as unbeknownst to the latter, the former has started developing feelings for him.

