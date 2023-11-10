The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 7 will be released on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 6 am PT worldwide. Given the events that transpired in the latest episode, Yukime is now closer to her goal, which is to confront Gettan.

Also known as the Sword Devil, Gettan was the very individual primarily responsible for the Genocide of the Spirit Foxes, where the Cult of the Diablos played a pivotal role. With John Smith finally unmasked to be Shadow, Alpha, who followed his steps from the beginning, is utterly confused by his new motives and has likely presumed that he abandoned the Shadow Garden.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and light novel spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 7 release date and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 7 will be released on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on AT-X and pertinent syndications. Below are the release date and timings for the episode across the regions, along with the respective timezones:

Regions Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, November 15, 2023 6 am Central Time Wednesday, November 15, 2023 8 am Eastern Time Wednesday, November 15, 2023 9 pm Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, November 15, 2023 2 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, November 15, 2023 7:30 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, November 15, 2023 3 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, November 16, 2023 12 am

Where to watch The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 7

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 7 will be streamed exclusively on HIDIVE in both English-subbed and dub formats for fans globally. Streaming giants, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Crunchyroll, have yet to add the series to their enormous anime catalog.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 6: A brief recap

Expand Tweet

After learning about 665’s persistent heed to not overlook John Smith, Alpha delegated the job to Delta to deal with the enigmatic individual, who has finally become a thorn in their path. However, much to Delta’s surprise, John Smith was none other than Shadow himself, who revealed to her that he was on some secret mission.

To divert Delta’s mind to something else, he assigned her a new mission to hunt Juggernaut in the Lawless District. Elsewhere, Gettan came to learn about the impending inflation caused by the circulation of counterfeit bills at a ten-fold rate, which could eventually lead to the Cult of Diablos suffering severe losses. Gettan assigned Garter the task of uncovering the source of the counterfeit bills.

Expand Tweet

While Cid was heading to the Yukime’s hideout, donning his John Smith persona, he encountered Alpha, who eventually discovered that he was her master in a new facade. Alpha fought Cid to get answers from him, but got defeated in the end.

After reaching the hideout, John Smith discovered that all the counterfeit currency was exchanged for gold, emptying the vaults of the MCA, which subsequently caused major inflation, putting MCA and Mitsugoshi Corporation in a tight spot.

While revealing her horrendous past to John Smith, Yuki explained how Gettan, who was married to her, robbed her of everything by killing her parents and her clan of Spirit Foxes. She eventually revealed that her goal was not to build fortune but to enact her revenge on Gettan.

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 7 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

The end credits of the previous episode showcased that Delta, adhering to Shadow’s command, has gone after Juggernaut of the Black Tower in the Lawless District. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether she actually hunted down the target or not. The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 7 will likely see Apla breaking it down to the entire Shadow Garden that their leader has abandoned them.

The coming episode is also expected to see the most-awaited confrontation between Yukime and Gettan. As Yukime has finally robbed Gettan of the money that he was plotting to return to the Cult of Diablos, he will have no choice but to look for the individual responsible for this. The battle between the Spirit Fox Yukime and the Great Wolf Gettan will truly be exhilarating.

Stay tuned for The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 7 news, preview, and other updates that are yet to be revealed.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.