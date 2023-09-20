The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 13 (finale) release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 13, titled A Promise With The Girl I Like, will be released next week on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 11 pm JST on Tokyo MX and its affiliated syndications in Japan. The episode will also be simulcasted on various streaming platforms globally.

The previous episode of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses stitched together a series of memorable moments cohesively. From Komura learning about Mie's future plans, to Mie making arcade-shaped cookies for Komura, the episode covered plenty of cute moments from the manga. Fans are now looking forward to The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 13, and see what happens in the finale.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 13 will see Komura and Ai Mie making a promise

Release date, time, and where to watch

Expand Tweet

As mentioned previously, The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 13, titled A Promise With The Girl I Like, is slated to release on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 11 pm JST on several Japanese affiliated channels, such as Tokyo MX, MBS, AT-X, BS Asahi, and others.

The international audience will also be able to watch The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 13 on the popular anime series streaming platform, Crunchyroll. The episode will be simulcasted for free on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel with English subtitles.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 13 release dates and times, according to varying timezones and regions, are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: Tuesday, September 26, at 6 am

Central Standard Time: Tuesday, September 26, at 8 am

Eastern Standard Time: Tuesday, September 26, at 9 am

British Standard Time: Tuesday, September 26, at 2 pm

Central European Time: Tuesday, September 26, at 3 pm

Indian Standard Time: Tuesday, September 26, at 7:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Tuesday, September 26, at 10 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Tuesday, September 26, at 11:30 pm

A brief recap of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 12

Expand Tweet

Episode 12 of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses opened with Ai Mie asking Komura about his future plans. However, Komura couldn't answer her question because, secretly, he didn't have any plans. On the other hand, it was revealed that Mie as a toddler aspired to become her father's bride.

She further explained that someday she wants to own a fish and get married. Komura also learned about Mie's newfound love for cooking, as she showed him a picture of some omurice she made. After knowing Mie's plans, the protagonist jotted down that he wanted to be Mie's husband in the future.

Komura as seen in the episode (Image via GoHands)

Later, Komura and Mie attended the Home Economics class, but they weren't grouped together. The former was visibly upset because he couldn't be in the same group as Mie. During the Home Economics class, Azuma helped Mie bake Arcade-shaped cookies for Komura. It was also revealed that Azuma had a crush on a college student who lived nearby.

Hearing Mie complimenting Azuma made Komura extremely jealous, and he left school early. However, Mie followed him and handed him the cookies that he made for him. The following day, the duo visited a park. After learning that Komura had failed to do backflips in his childhood, Mie motivated him to try once more.

Ai Mie and Kaede Komura (Image via GoHands)

Komura succeeded, and Mie took a snap to commemorate the moment. On being asked, Mie also tried to do it herself but failed. The episode ended with Komura getting a nosebleed from seeing Mie attempting to do a backflip.

What to expect in The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 13

Ai and Kaede (Image via GoHands)

According to the previews for The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 13, Ai Mie will run into one of her classmates from her elementary school. However, it seemed that she doesn't remember the person's face. It was apparent from the previews that Komura was jealous, and he hoped that Mie would forget about that person one day.

Additionally, the previews for The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 13 have also teased that Komura will make a promise with Ai Mie. Fans have to watch the finale to know the details about the promise.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.