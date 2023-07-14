The Great Cleric episode 3: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Great Cleric episode 3 is set to release on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 2 am JST. With Luciel now having begun formal training and establishing a clear path for improvement, the protagonist is more confident than ever in continuing to persevere in this new world. As a result, fans are excited to see what’s next for Luciel.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for The Great Cleric episode 3 as of yet. This is to be expected, with the episode’s information in all aspects likely being kept under tight wraps so as to not spoil any events for first time fans. This can also be expected to be a constant throughout the series’ first season. Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode which should remain constant throughout the week.

The Great Cleric episode 3 will see Luciel continue to train himself as a healer in this new world

Release date and time, where to watch

The Great Cleric episode 3 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 2 am JST on Friday, July 21, 2023. A majority of international regions will see the episode release sometime during the day on Thursday, July 20, instead, while a select few countries will share the Friday, July 21, premiere date. However, exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll once the episode begins airing in Japan. Unfortunately, the streaming platform will have a slight delay in making the episode available due to the simulcast agreements. Nevertheless, Crunchyroll is still the best way for international fans to legally watch the series.

The Great Cleric episode 3 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 10 am, Thursday, July 20

Eastern Standard Time: 1 pm, Thursday, July 20

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, July 20

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, July 20

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, July 20

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, July 21

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30AM Friday, July 21

Episode 2 recap

The Great Cleric’s second episode opened up with Luciel remembering his promise to never become a corrupt healer, then moving forward with him healing at the end of the episode. While he initially struggled, he was eventually able to heal all but one injured person due to running out of magic. However, he eventually woke up in bed remembering he failed to save one person.

This inspired Luciel to level up as a healer, the means to which he decided was joining the adventurers’ guild. After registering and getting acquainted with the rules, Luciel met Nanaella and Brod, who worked at the guild. Brod said he’ll see Luciel in six days for training, prompting him to return to his inn room to eat, where he learned that to reach level 5 in a magic skill by the time one turns 20 is considered quite talented.

Luciel then headed to the adventurers’ guild later that week for his training with Brod, which was a truly hellish first day. However, despite wanting to quit, he pushed forward, earning the respect of Brod. The episode’s final scenes saw Luciel heal an adventurer party that had come to the guild, which further earned him Brod’s respect and inspired him to persevere and continue honing his skills in this new world.

What to expect (speculative)

Now having a clear sense of direction, Luciel will likely continue focusing on his adventurers’ guild training in The Great Cleric episode 3 and even beyond. While an interesting choice to have Luciel need to work as a healer, it can make for an engaging opening section to the anime series if executed properly.

The Great Cleric episode 3’s events will likely make or break fans’ initial opinion of such a narrative route. Thankfully, the series has given fans no reason to doubt it over the first two episodes, suggesting that fans can expect Luciel’s training to continue to be as engaging as it was in the second episode.

