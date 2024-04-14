The Grimm Variations: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Netflix’s original animation, The Grimm Variations, is all set to be released on April 17, 2024. The series is one of the projects commissioned by Netflix as the streaming giant has expanded its commitment to anime by welcoming six Japanese creators to develop six original series.

Later, it was announced that among the six mangaka creators, CLAMP, which is a group of female artists, will be providing the character designs, and Wit Studio will produce the anime. The official title of the anime remained undecided until March 2024, when it was also revealed that the acclaimed musical composer Akira Miyagawa would provide music for the series.

As announced, The Grimm Variations will be an anthology series, an anime adaptation of the Brothers Grimm fairy tales. Follow along with the article to learn more about the anime.

When will The Grimm Variations be released

The Grimm Variations will drop all its episodes on April 17, 2024, at 12:00 am PT worldwide. The anime will comprise six episodes, each directed by a different episode director, including Yōko Kanemori, Yasuhiro Akamatsu, Shintarou Nakazawa, Masato Takeuchi, and Jun'ichirō Hashiguchi. Michiko Yokote will be penning the scripts, and George Wada is the producer.

Below is the complete list of episodes, each centering on its titular folktale:

Cinderella Little Red Riding Hood Hansel and Gretel The Elves and the Shoemaker The Town Musician of Bremen Pied Piper of Hamelin

On April 11, 2024, the official Twitter handle of Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket announced that Kouji Megumi, the creator of Bloody Monday and Acma:Game, will be adapting the anime into a manga series. Coincidentally, the manga version of the series will also drop on the same day when the anime will debut globally, which is April 17, 2024.

The Grimm Variations cast

As of now, The Grimm Variations only revealed three of its primary voice cast for the characters: Jacob, Wilhelm, and Charlotte. Suzuki Tatsuhisa, who is acclaimed for his role as Ban in Seven Deadly Sins, Ken Ryuuguuji in Tokyo Revengers, and Ouma Tokita in Kengan Ashura, will play Jacob Grimm in the anime.

Wilhelm Grimm will be voiced by the talented Kenji Nojima, who is popularly known for playing Nobuchika Ginoza in Psycho-Pass, Shinsuke Kita in Haikyuu!!, and Yuuto Kiba in High School DxD.

Lastly, Charlotte will be voiced by Misato Fukuen, the VA who voices Himiko Toga in My Hero Academia, Konjika no Yami in To LOVE-Ru, and Yin in Darker than Black. More characters and voice actors are anticipated to be revealed soon before the anime premieres worldwide.

What is The Grimm Variations all about

Here’s how Netflix describes the anthology:

Once upon a time, brothers Jacob and Wilhelm collected fairy tales from across the land and made them into a book. They also had a much younger sister, the innocent and curious Charlotte, who they loved very much. One day, while the brothers were telling Charlotte a fairy tale like usual, they saw that she had a somewhat melancholy look on her face.

It continues:

She asked them, "Do you suppose they really lived happily ever after? The pages of Grimms' Fairy Tales, written by Jacob and Wilhelm, are now presented from the unique perspective of Charlotte, who sees the stories quite differently from her brothers.

