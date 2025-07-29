The lore about the Sharingan in Naruto doesn’t make any sense

The Sharingan is one of the premier Dojutsu in Naruto. Before the likes of the Byakugan and Rinnegan had any mention in the story, the Sharingan was explored. This is in part due to Sasuke being an Uchiha and the wielder of the Sharingan. It is also because one of Naruto’s antagonists was Itachi. Revenge against Itachi was Sasuke’s goal, and what made Itachi a standout Shinobi was his mastery of the Sharingan.

While the Byakugan is touted to be extremely powerful, its abilities don’t come close to those of the Sharingan. Before the eradication of the Uchiha clan, Shinobi from other villages were not advised to face an Uchiha on their own. However, the Uchiha were wiped out by Itachi, and their mythos disappeared alongside their lives. This action leaves viewers with a handful of Uchiha, and this small number has left them in confusion about the Sharingan.

For one, the Sharingan is not well thought out. This seems controversial, but it really isn’t. Many Naruto fans' understanding of the Sharingan is based on theory rather than what is mentioned in the stories. Another thing about the Sharingan is its inconsistency. This is why the Sharingan doesn’t make much sense.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

Why the Sharingan in Naruto makes no sense

Obito never loses his Mangekyo Sharingan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Sharingan is the most powerful Dojutsu in the Narutoverse. Many fans might disagree and mention the Rinnegan, but the Sharingan at its apex dwarfs any Rinnegan that has been shown in Naruto and the Narutoverse at large.

Hagoromo and Sasuke used the Sharingan at its highest form, and in the wake of their battles, they terraformed the surrounding land. For an ability with this impact, the Sharingan deserved better in terms of storytelling.

The beginning of the Sharingan’s woes started at the beginning of the series. Viewers were told that the Sharingan was awoken by emotional distress or a life-or-death situation. For the most part, this remained consistent. However, this leaves one huge question: How was it possible for Itachi to eliminate the entire Uchiha clan?

The Uchiha clan should not have been eradicated in one night (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Uchiha clan prides itself on its combat prowess; this means that a handful of Uchiha would have had the Sharingan. The Sharingan is powerful even in its base form. So, how did Itachi eliminate all the Uchiha in one night? Another thing about the Sharingan that makes no sense is the Mangekyo.

In the beginning, the Mangekyo Sharingan was said to be unlocked by killing a loved one. However, this was forgotten, and as Naruto Shippuden commenced, the story changed: the Mangekyo Sharingan was unlocked by the death of a loved one. Now in Boruto, Sasuke’s daughter gained a Mangekyo Sharingan, and she didn’t lose a loved one; it was emotional distress.

Final thoughts

What makes the Sharingan so ambiguous is the lack of any real explanation at the end. Viewers saw Indra, the first Sharingan wielder, but no reason was given for the blindness that Mangekyo Sharingan users experience. There is also no explanation for Obito never losing his eyesight. Viewers are saying it's Hashirama’s cells, but that is not a tangible explanation.

