The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to be Archenemies episode 9 is scheduled to be released on September 3, 2024, at 10:45 pm JST. Fans residing in Japan can watch the episode on AT-X, while global audiences can stream it on Crunchyroll.

The latest episode was quite interesting to watch as it introduced a new character. Bella has certain odd tendencies and her inappropriate thoughts at the workplace prevents her from having conversations with her colleagues.

Fans are waiting in anticipation for The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to be Archenemies episode 9 as it will focus on Byakuya and Mira’s dinner during Christmas.

Netizens are expecting an episode filled with wholesome interactions. Here’s everything you need to know about the episode ahead of its release.

The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to be Archenemies episode 9 release date and time

Mira and his colleague as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio BONES)

As mentioned earlier, The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to be Archenemies episode 9 is slated to release on September 3, 2024 at 10:45 pm JST. Regardless of the time zone differences, most regions across the globe will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date.

The exact release times for The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to be Archenemies episode 9 as well as its corresponding time zones are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6:45 am Tuesday September 3, 2024 Central Standard Time 8:45 am Tuesday September 3, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 9:45 am Tuesday September 3, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 1:45 pm Tuesday September 3, 2024 Central European Summer Time 3:45 pm Tuesday September 3, 2024 Indian Standard Time 7:15 pm Tuesday September 3, 2024 Philippine Time 9:45 pm Tuesday September 3, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11:15 pm Tuesday September 3, 2024

Where to watch The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to be Archenemies episode 9?

AT-X will broadcast The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to be Archenemies episode 9 on September 3, 2024, at 10:45 pm JST. BS11 will broadcast the episode on the same day at 11 pm JST while Tokyo-MX will broadcast the episode at 11:30 pm JST.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. The platform will stream the English-subtitled version of the episode. It is noteworthy to mention that interested viewers will have to avail of the platform’s paid services in order to access the episode as well as the rest of the platform’s catalog.

Recap of The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to be Archenemies episode 8 in brief

The episode began with Byakuya’s boss asking her to serve Shabu-Shabu in a rather perverted manner to make more money. Naturally, she declined this offer and proceeded to highlight the lack of funds. However, her boss wanted an extravagant dinner since Christmas was around the corner. The episode then cuts to Mira who was looking to buy Byakuya a Christmas present. But two of his colleagues stuck their nose in Mira’s business which he didn’t like.

Bella was introduced and she seems to fantasize about various situations involving her colleagues. She assumed that Mira wanted to buy her gifts, and also wondered if it would result in the pair indulging in frivolous activities. Byakuya and Hibana’s interaction resulted in a monsoon of F-bombs.

Byakuya resolved to cook for Mira, and proceeded to make plans with him on Christmas Day.

What to expect in The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to be Archenemies episode 9?

The upcoming episode will most likely focus on the Christmas dinner pans involving Byakuya and Mira. The former will cook for the person that she loves after having a quick chat with Hibana. Mira on the other hand is likely to go overboard with his gifts, which would be a conversation starter for the two.

The upcoming episode will definitely take their relationship to the next level as their bond strengthens. With that said, Byakuya’s boss could intervene and prove to be a problem on that eventful day.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

