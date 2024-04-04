The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio episode 1 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 9 pm JST. The anime will first air on Japanese television networks such as AT-X and Tokyo MX. Following this, it will also be available to stream locally and on Crunchyroll internationally.

Written by Kō Nigatsu and illustrated by Saba Mizore, The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio is a Japanese light novel series that received a manga adaptation by Umemi Makimoto later. Nine light novel volumes and three manga volumes have been released so far, with an anime produced by Connect to soon premiere in April 2024.

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio episode 1 release date and time

Yasumi as seen in the anime (Image via Connect)

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio episode 1 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 9 pm JST. However, given the difference in time zones globally, the anime series will be released at varied times worldwide due to its simultaneous release.

The first episode of The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio will be released at the following times worldwide:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 5 am Wednesday April 10 Eastern Daylight Time 8 am Wednesday April 10 British Summer Time 1 pm Wednesday April 10 Central European Summer Time 2 pm Wednesday April 10 Indian Standard Time 5:30 pm Wednesday April 10 Philippine Standard Time 8 pm Wednesday April 10 Japanese Standard Time 9 pm Wednesday April 10 Australia Central Standard Time 9:30 am Wednesday April 10

The anime's opening theme song, Now On Air, will be performed by Miku Itō, voice actor of Yasumi Utatane. Meanwhile, the ending theme song, STAND BY YOU, will be performed by Miku Itou and Moe Toyota, voice actors of the series' main characters, Yasumi Utatane and Yuuhi Yuugure.

Where to watch The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio episode 1?

Yuuhi as seen in the anime (Image via Connect)

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio episode 1 will first air in Japan on television networks such as AT-X and Tokyo MX. The anime will later premiere on BS NTV.

In addition, the anime will also be available to stream locally on streaming platforms like ABEMA, Hulu, d Anime Store, Hulu, Lemino, Prime Video, and others. In terms of international streaming, The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio will be available on Crunchyroll around the world and Aniplus Asia in East and Southeast Asia.

What to expect from The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio episode 1?

Yasumi and Yuuhi as seen in the anime (Image via Connect)

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio episode 1 will most likely introduce fans to the series' two main characters, Yuuhi Yuugure and Yasumi Utatane, and explain the story's premise.

Yuuhi Yuugure and Yasumi Utatane are two high school voice actresses who are hosts of a weekly radio program. Coincidentally, they attended the same school and got placed in the same class. Yuuhi and Yasumi appear to be very close friends in front of others, but this is only on the surface.

In reality, the quiet girl Chika Watanabe (Yuuhi Yuugure) and the gyaru Yumiko Satō (Yasumi Utatane) are complete opposites. They cannot stand each other. While off air, they throw insults at each other; on air, they are the best of friends. The first episode of the anime should introduce the premise in a much more elaborate way.

Related Links

Oblivion Battery episode 1 release date and time

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 1 release date and time

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 1 release date and time