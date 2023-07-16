The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 3, "A Masterful Cat Is Good at Giving Care," will release on July 22, 2023. With just two episodes out, Hitsuji Yamada’s slice-of-life comedy manga’s anime adaptation has garnered a lot of appreciation for its intricate animation and attention to detail.

The amazing coalition of Susumu Kudo, Katsumasa Yokomina (the anime directors), and studio GoHands has effectively captured the essence of Yamada’s most popular series. By delving into the everyday lives of the ‘fluffy giant’ Yukichi and the ‘hopeless’ Saku Fukuzawa, Hiroki Yasumoto and Yui Ishikawa have indeed brought the essence of the characters.

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 3 release date and time for all regions

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 3, will release in Japan this Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 2:23 am JST on MBS and TBS. The anime will also run on other pertinent syndications, like BS-TBS, later. Below are the release date and timings for The Masterful Cat is Depressed AgainToday episode 3, along with the corresponding timezones:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, July 21, 10:23 am

Central Standard Time: Friday, July 21, 12:23 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, July 21, 1:23 pm

British Summer Time: Friday, July 21, 6:23 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, July 21, 22:53 pm

Central European Standard Time: Friday, July 21, 7:23 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Friday, July 21, 2:53 am

Philippines time: Saturday, July 22, 1:23 am

Brazil Time: Saturday, July 22, 2:23 pm

For fans internationally, Crunchyroll is streaming The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today on its platform exclusively.

A brief recap of The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 2

Episode 2 started with Yukichi reminiscing when Saku held him in hand and brought her home. To keep getting fresh, canned meals, Yukichi decided to keep Saku healthy and care for her. Later, the next day, Saku, for the first time in three years, realized that something was odd with Yukichi’s size. Although she didn’t want to hurt him by calling him a giant cat, she was concerned about his well-being.

Saku was shocked and confused by the thought that Chief Kaoru might have previously visited her home. Yukichi gave her lots of beer to calm her down until she dozed off. Yukichi went to the nearby supermarket to stock up on vegetables and other goods. Rio was the only person in the store who believed Yukichi was a person inside a cat costume.

At her office, Kaoru confronted Saku, who praised her for her diligence at work. The former also revealed to the latter that he indeed visited her home and saw her cat and her trashy apartment. Kaoru invited Saku to join him on an aquarium theme park trip. Later at night, Saku discovered that Yukichi was fond of the Sea Slug Idol group, which happened to be scheduled to perform at the theme park.

What to expect from The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 3

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 3, titled A Masterful Cat Is Good at Giving Care, will probably see Yukichi tag along with Saku to the aquarium theme park. With his deep admiration for the idol group, there is no way he would miss out on their live concert. For Kaoru, seeing Saku’s giant cat will eventually lead to a series of unexpected and humorous situations.

