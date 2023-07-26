The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 4 release date and time, where to watch

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 4 is scheduled to release on July 29, 2023. Although it’s hard for Yukichi the feline to keep up with his master’s neglectful lifestyle and disorganized habits, he remains dedicated to his duties and helps her the best he can.

Since cats are considered independent and aloof creatures, Yukichi was perceived to be unaffectionate towards Saku, given his motive of assisting Saku in exchange for cat food. However, the previous episode finally answered that Yukichi is indeed more concerned about Saku than her.

As the series unfolds, fans can anticipate witnessing the growth of their heartwarming connection, portraying a more endearing bond between them.

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 4 release date and time for all regions

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 4 will release in Japan this Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 2:23 am JST and in the U.S. on July 28, 2023. Fans internationally can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 4 release date and timings are listed below, along with the corresponding timezones:

Regions Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, July 29 10:53 am Central Standard Time Friday, July 29 12:53 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, July 29 1:53 pm British Summer Time Friday, July 29 6:53 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, July 29 11:23 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, July 29 7:53 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, July 29 3:23 am Philippines Time Thursday, July 28 1:53 am Brazil Time Thursday, July 28 2:53 pm

A brief recap of The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 3

This episode just shows how incompetent Fukuzawa really is 🤣🤣Yukichi was so over it. This has to become a new meme the way he said "WHY HOMOSAPIENS" had me rolling this anime has so many good and funny moments I love it

Discovering that Saku still hadn’t learned to separate the trash caused Yukichi to be enraged enough to question the lifestyle of all homo sapiens as a whole. Desperate to bridge the divide between fiction and reality, Saku requested Yukichi to teach her cooking, as her coworkers took her as a brilliant cook due to her delicious lunch boxes.

Yukichi agreed to help her, but Saku couldn’t even manage to make a simple bowl of rice with egg and soy sauce, which was considered one of the easiest recipes. Yukichi was embarrassed when Saku figured out that he had made all the dishes from the cookbook. As requested by the latter, the former agreed to make the first dish he ever made for her: the rice balls.

The way he said " why, Homo sapiens?" 🤣🤣

The next day, Yukichi really had a bad day, as he made a mess in the kitchen while preparing lunch for Saku, a rare occurrence for him. Adding to his misery, he accidentally stubbed his toe and had Saku step on his tail. However, the day worsened when he found Saku's tissues in the laundry, increasing his workload.

After rewashing the clothes, the weather turned bad, utterly infuriating him. However, he eventually found peace by eating his saved cat food. Yukichi spotted Saku on television and learned she was genuinely grateful to him for looking after her. As a gesture of appreciation, he prepared an extravagant dinner and bought her the premium beer she liked.

In the morning, Yukichi discovered that Saku had a mild fever, but as she was persistent about going to work, he forced her to rest. Yukichi stood by her side so she didn’t feel alone. Despite the fever subsiding and being fit to work, Saku chose to stay with Yukichi.

What to expect from The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 4

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 4 will see the debut of a new character named Yume, who will be voiced by Ayana Taketatsu, popularly known for her role as Nino Nakano in The Quintessential Quintuplets. As seen in the preview teaser, Yume appears to have developed a fondness for Yukichi, likely because he is a giant, fluffy cat.

The episode will also possibly see Yukichi join Saku and her chief to attend the live performance of his favorite idol group, which he wouldn’t miss at any cost.

