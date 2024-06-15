The New Gate episode 11: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

The New Gate episode 11 is scheduled to be released on June 23, 2024, at 1:30 am Japanese Standard Time, as revealed on the official website of the anime series. The series will air on TV channels like BS11 and Tokyo MX in Japan. Meanwhile, international viewers can stream it on Crunchyroll and Bilibili.

The previous episode saw Shin and Rionne transported to a distant city by a castle official who was being controlled by a demon. On the other hand, Schnee was seen dealing with the castle officials and telling them how she would handle the whole situation by herself.

The New Gate episode 11 release date and time

Rionne as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

The New Gate episode 11 is set to be released at 1:30 am JST on June 23, 2024. However, the airing schedule of the series will vary according to different time zones. Some of them are:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday June 22, 2024 9:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Saturday June 22 , 2024 12:30 pm British Summer Time Saturday June 22 , 2024 5:30 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday June 22 , 2024 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday June 22 , 2024 10:00 pm Philippine Time Sunday June 23 , 2024 12:30 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday June 23 , 2024 1:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday June 23, 2024 2:00 am

Where to watch The New Gate episode 11?

Tiera as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

Crunchyroll is a legal streaming service that is a great option for international fans who want to watch The New Gate episode 11 and the entire series.

The series can also be streamed on Bilibili, but it has some restrictions for viewers as it is a Chinese website. Besides these two, the entire series will also be available on the YouTube channel of Muse Asia for viewers residing in Asia.

The New Gate episode 10 recap

Shin as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

The New Gate episode 10 was titled Demon. The episode commended where it left off in the previous episode as Shin agreed to Rionne's challenge to fight her. They both visit a where from where they are transported to a different time-space. Both of them choose their weapons and start fighting.

Surprisingly, Rionne had a couple of tricks up her sleeve which she used to overpower Shin. But Shin being the sore loser didn't hesitate to let some of his secret powers interfere in battle. The battle ended in a tie as Shin stopped because Rionne's sword was in a very bad state.

A demon as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

They then returned to back from the time-space to witness a castle official casting some kind of magic on their teleportation sphere, which helped them teleport to a separate dimension. Rionne's guard tried to stop him but it was too late and they were transported to the holy lands that are far away from the castle. Shin was immediately contacted by Schnee and informed her about the situation.

She then visited the castle where the village official, the one who transported Shin and Rionne to the holy lands, was imprisoned. Schnee reached out to him but was attacked by the demon that hypnotized him. The demon tried to play with Schnee's feelings but she didn't bat an eye and beheaded him. She then informed the castle about the situation and was on her way to meet Shin, accompanied by Tiera.

What to expect from The New Gate episode 11 (speculative)?

Rionne (left) and Shin (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

The New Gate episode 11 is titled The Closed Holy Lands. As indicated by the title, the place where Schnee is headed is the holy land which seems to be closed. So, it could be an ordeal to reach Shin.

Moreover, The New Gate episode 11 could see Shin and Rionne move forward and observe the holy land where they were transported. With these two being alone for the first time, there is no telling what kind of encounters await them.

