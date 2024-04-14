The New Gate episode 2: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

The New Gate episode 2 is scheduled to premiere on April 21, 2024, at 1:30 am Japanese Standard Time as revealed on the official website of the anime series. The series will air on Japanese TV channels like Tokyo MX and BS11, and can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Bilibili.

The first episode showcased the new journey of Shin inside The New Gate after he was transported to the future. He saved Tierra from the curse and the latter visited the nearest town and was registered as an adventurer.

The New Gate episode 2 releases next week

The New Gate episode 2 is slated to release at 1:30 am JST on April 21, 2024. However, the airing schedule of the anime series varies according to different time zones.

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday April 20, 2024 9:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Saturday April 20, 2024 12:30 pm British Summer Time Saturday April 20, 2024 5:30 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday April 20, 2024 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday April 20, 2024 10:00 pm Philippine Time Sunday April 21, 2024 12:30 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday April 21, 2024 1:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday April 21, 2024 2:00 am

Where to watch The New Gate episode 2

International anime fans can stream The New Gate episode 2 on Crunchyroll or Bilibili. Besides these, the entire series will also be available on a YouTube channel called Muse Asia for a restricted audience. Crunchyroll will begin streaming the series shortly after it begins airing in Japan.

The New Gate episode 1 recap

The New Gate episode 1, titled The Third Truth, started with the epilogue narrated by the narrator who introduced the game The New Gate. The narration then shifted to Shin, the protagonist of the series, who stated that the game was turned into a death game soon after and people's death in the game meant their deaths in real life.

Shin was then seen fighting the last boss, and after defeating it, where every layer logged out, Shin was transported into the future of the game. He decided to go home but was met with a mysterious girl named Tierra who was claiming to be one of Shin's supporting character's apprentice. She couldn't go outside the shop so Shin removed her curse and she experienced the sky after a very long time.

Shin then traveled to a nearby town, along with Tierra's letter of recommendation. This made everything easy for him and he managed to start his registration process in the guild. The guild was suspicious of his letter of recommendation, but every query was solved after some pep talk.

The next day, Shin received his guild card and accepted a mundane quest to keep his high states undercover. Unfortunately, he crossed paths with a Skullface Jack monster that had a level of 359. To avoid people's suffering, Shin removed his power limiter and took care of it, thus sending the monster's sword flying.

What to Expect from The New Gate episode 2 (speculative)

The New Gate episode 2 is titled A Little Partner, as revealed in the last seconds of the previous episode. As indicated, Shin could meet Yuzuha, a little fox-like creature, in the next episode.

The first episode was pretty slow-paced, which could be expected from the series' upcoming episodes too because its source material is a light novel. But there are hyped moments in the future chapters so fans can expect good things from the series.

