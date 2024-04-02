The New Gate episode 1: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

The New Gate episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on April 14, 2024, at 1:30 AM Japanese Standard Time as revealed on the official website of the anime series. It is one of the four new isekai-themed anime series that will be released in Spring 2024.

The animation will be done by studios namely, Yokohama Animation Lab and Cloud Hearts. No trailer or preview images have been unveiled for The New Gate episode 1 as of this article's publication. Fans can expect this trend to continue throughout the series because usually glimpses are released a few days before the airing of an episode.

The New Gate episode 1 release date & time

Shin as seen in the trailer (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

The New Gate episode 1 is slated to release at 1:30 AM JST on April 14, 2024. However, the airing schedule of The New Gate will vary according to every timezone in the world. Some of them are:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday April 13, 2024 9:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Saturday April 13, 2024 12:30 pm British Summer Time Saturday April 13, 2024 5:30 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday April 13, 2024 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday April 13, 2024 10:00 pm Philippine Time Sunday April 14, 2024 12:30 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday April 14, 2024 1:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday April 14, 2024 2:00 am

The New Gate episode 1: Where to Watch

International anime fans can stream The New Gate episode 1 on bilibili. Besides this, the entire series will also be available on a YouTube channel called Muse Asia. Crunchyroll has not yet announced the streaming details for the series.

The New Gate synopsis

Schnee as seen in the trailer (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

The anime series follows the story of an online game called 'New Gate,' where thousands of its players are stuck in a life-or-death situation, pretty much similar to the first season of the popular isekai series, Sword Art Online. But the real plot starts after Shin, one of the best players of New Gate, tries to save everyone from this game by using his experience to fight off the boss.

Fortunately, Shin defeats the boss and every player trapped inside New Gate is saved and starts to log out of the game. However, as Shin is also about to log out, he gets embedded inside a light. He is transported into the future of this game, more specifically, 500 years after the current timeline.

Despite all his struggle and sacrifice, Shin isn't able to exit the game and has to play again but this time in the future. With all of his party members now logged out, Shin wanders the world of New Gate alone, but he still has one aim: to find all the NPCs (non-playable characters) he was friends with when he played the game.

Fortunately, while he is on the lookout for his old friends, he crosses paths with Tiera Lucent, the student of Shin's number 1 supporting NPC named Schnee Raizar. Tiera stays cooped up in one place but upon Shin's arrival, they decide to travel towards Schnee in hopes of a grand reunion after 500 years. Will his journey be as smooth sailing as he expects it to be?

The New Gate episode 1: What to expect (speculative)

Tiera as seen in the trailer (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

Although The New Gate is based on a light novel series of the same name, its manga adaptation could be considered more popular among fans. Since the source is a light novel, fans can expect the series to be a little slow-paced as compared to the manga.

As far as the plot of The New Gate is concerned, it might sound like the usual isekai story but the series features a double isekai, as Shin gets transported to New Gate and later gets reincarnated in the future of the game. Fans can also expect the series to have a drama touch to it.

