The New Gate episode 5: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

The New Gate episode 5 is scheduled to be released on May 12, 2024, at 1:30 am Japanese Standard Time as revealed on the official website of the anime series. The series will air on TV channels like Tokyo MX, and BS11 in Japan. As for international fans, it can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Bilibili.

The previous episode featured the reunion of Shin and Schnee after 500 years. The chapter also showcased Lucia learning the Purify skill after destroying the cores of undead monsters which Shin and Wilhelm weakened.

The New Gate episode 5 release date and time

Schnee as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

The New Gate episode 5 is set to be released at 1:30 am JST on May 12, 2024. However, the airing schedule of the series will vary according to different time zones. Some of them are:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday May 11, 2024 9:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Saturday May 11, 2024 12:30 pm British Summer Time Saturday May 11, 2024 5:30 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday May 11, 2024 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday May 11, 2024 10:00 pm Philippine Time Sunday May 12, 2024 12:30 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday May 12, 2024 1:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday May 12, 2024 2:00 am

Where to watch The New Gate episode 5?

Yuzuha as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

Crunchyroll is a legal streaming service that can be used to stream The New Gate episode 5 and the entire series. The series can also be streamed on Bilibili but for a restricted amount of audience. Besides these two, the entire series will also be available on the YouTube channel of Muse Asia for a restricted audience.

The New Gate episode 4 recap

Schnee as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

The New Gate episode 4 was titled After the Long Night. The chapter started with Shin and Wilhelm weakening the last undead monster. This gave Lucia the chance to destroy its core and awaken the Purify skill. As soon as she did this, the magic powers of all the undead creatures started accumulating, giving rise to a Skullface Lord.

Scared of his subordinate getting hurt, Shin handed the responsibility of Lucia to Wilhelm and removed his limiter. As Wilhelm escaped with Lucia, Shin didn't hold back and jumped toward the Skullface Lord, who was accompanied by his army of undead monsters. As Shin looked at his radar for nearby locations, he witnessed a blue spot nearing, which indicated a friend.

Yuzuha (left) and Schnee (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

He made a quick escape to a nearby flower field where he crossed paths with Schnee after 500 years. Unfortunately, they were interrupted by the army of undead soldiers, but Yuzukha quickly erected a shield for Shin and Schnee to enjoy their reunion, which they gladly did. They later defeated the Skullface Lord and had a nice discussion.

Shin told her about how he got stuck in the past and was transported into the future of the game, implying that he didn't just slack off. Schnee also told him how all the party members had gone off on their own journey after Shin disappeared. They later reunited with Wilhelm and Lucia after scaring them.

What to expect from The New Gate episode 5 (speculative)?

Schnee(left) and Shin (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

The New Gate episode 5 is titled A Momentary Break, as revealed in the last few seconds of the previous episode. As indicated by the title, the next episode could see Shin and Schnee return to the Moon Sanctum and enjoy a reunion party.

The episode might also see Tiera meet her master, Schnee, after a long time. As Shin finally meets his old companion, a break would be a good change of pace for him and the viewers who enjoy this series weekly.

