The new One Piece anime is proof that Naruto remake won't be happening anytime soon

A Naruto remake in 2023 is something most anime fans would have loved to see, which is why there was a lot of excitement when Studio Pierrot announced four episodes in modern animation to relive the best moments of the series.

However, while this was meant to celebrate the original anime's twentieth anniversary, the constant delays and the new One Piece anime added salt to the wound for most fans of Masashi Kishimoto's series. This is because, it shows how one series continues to get material, while their favorite one appears to be ignored at the moment.

Simply put, the Naruto remake has been delayed, and there is no information on when it is set to release. Last weekend's Jump Fest 2024 was the perfect opportunity to share updates on the project, but unfortunately, nothing was announced.

The situation was worsened by the fact that Wit Studio is set to produce a new One Piece anime adaptation of its first arc, East Blue. This serves as a reminder of how the former series is currently in a state of limbo.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for the Naruto remake and the new One Piece anime.

New One Piece anime reminded fans about the delays surrounding the Naruto remake

Expand Tweet

Jump Festa 2024 was the perfect event for Studio Pierrot to share updates about the Naruto remake and its current state, but no information was announced, leaving fans frustrated. Furthermore, the confirmation of a new One Piece anime adapting the events of the East Blue arc, animated by Studio Wit, made things worse for fans of the former series due to the disparity in clarity and information.

The remake, however, was fairly straightforward--four episodes reliving the best moments of Masashi Kishimoto's manga with the best animation Pierrot could offer. The project was supposed to be released a few months ago to celebrate the anime's twentieth anniversary. However, as per the official Naruto website, it was delayed because they wanted to improve the animation quality. Now the status of the project is unclear, and fans await some clarity about the same.

Perhaps the biggest insult to the injury for Naruto fans at the moment is that Boruto doesn't have an anime right now, either. After witnessing the success One Piece has had in recent years and how Bleach made a massive comeback with the Thousand-Year Blood War anime (adapted by Studio Pierrot), there is a sense that this massive franchise is currently being wasted.

Most fans are comparing the success of One Piece and, to some extent, Bleach, getting highly-rated anime or anime adaptations, while the four-episodes remake continues being delayed.

The validity of a Naruto remake

It's hard to disagree with those saying that a Naruto remake would do the franchise a world of good, especially for younger anime fans who didn't get the chance to enjoy the series in its heyday.

While the original anime holds up quite well in terms of animation, most fans would love to see iconic moments such as the first Naruto vs. Sasuke fight, Rock Lee vs. Gaara, and even Madara Uchiha against the Shinobi Alliance with the best resources in the present day.

As mentioned earlier, the franchise doesn't have an anime at the moment, and it would be quite useful to release these four episodes to revive the hype surrounding the series.

Final thoughts

The Jump Festa 2024 event is probably going to go down as a missed opportunity for Pierrot and all the people involved when it comes to informing fans of the Naruto remake.

As of this article's writing, there is no sign that this project is going to come out anytime soon, which is a shame for fans of everybody's favorite blonde ninja.