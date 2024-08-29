The One Piece may be the key to Luffy unlocking the Nika Fruit's full potential, and his Gears are the key

In the world of One Piece, according to a recent theory, the One Piece treasure might hold the key to unlocking Luffy's Nika Fruit's full potential, possibly leading to a revolutionary new power level. Central to this theory is the idea that the treasure could be a sun-related crown, akin to the "Corona Radiata" of Helios or the Statue of Liberty's symbolic spikes.

This celestial crown could harness solar energy, enabling Luffy to achieve an ultimate form, Gear 6, where he would wield infinite power without stamina limitations. This concept not only deepens Luffy's transformative journey but also adds a layer of intrigue to the World Government’s fears and the mysteries of the Empty Throne.

One Piece: Theory of the Sun Crown

Luffy eats his Devil Fruit (Image via Toei Animation)

Possibly, Gear 6 could be a new level Luffy might reach when his Nika Fruit's full potential is unlocked by the treasure. This idea is inspired by various sources and symbols throughout the story of One Piece.

The connection between the theory and these inspirations is not entirely clear. One concept suggests that the treasure could be a sun-powered crown. Consider Helios, the ancient Greek deity of the sun, often depicted with a radiant crown called Corona Radiata, symbolizing strength and sunlight.

Monkey D. Luffy as shown in the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

This imagery is echoed in the Statue of Liberty, a symbol of freedom adorned with seven spikes representing unity across seven lands and seas. Additionally, the term "corona" means crown in Spanish and also refers to the sun's outer layer. These elements may hint at a connection to solar energy.

One Piece: Luffy's gear transformations and solar energy

Luffy used Gear 2 for the first time at Enies Lobby (Image via Toei Animation)

Luffy's character is partially inspired by Sun Wukong, a mythical figure often depicted with a powerful crown that amplifies his chi, or life force, giving him immense power.

Similarly, Luffy's Gear transformations can be likened to shifting gears in a car, where each gear represents a different level of power and speed. Gear 1 is akin to Luffy's base form, while Gears 2 and 3 increase his speed and strength. Gear 4 represents his peak power, requiring a constant supply of Haki, and Gear 5 allows him to sustain his awakened form by conserving Haki.

Gear 4 Luffy as shown in the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

However, Gear 6 could be an ultimate form where Luffy harnesses solar energy to sustain his power indefinitely. The theory posits that the One Piece, possibly a sun-related crown, could channel solar energy, allowing Luffy to maintain his Nika form without any energy depletion. This would make Luffy a formidable force, no longer limited by stamina.

One Piece: The Crown's impact and the World Government's fear

Imu and Gorosei as shown in the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

The crown's power could also explain why it is so dangerous for the World Government. If Imu were to obtain it, they could potentially use it as an infinite energy source to power ancient weapons like Uranus, making them nearly unstoppable.

Conversely, this also poses a significant threat to the World Government if Luffy were to find it, as it would enable him to stay in his Nika form indefinitely, greatly increasing his power.

The Straw Hat Grand Fleet in Dressrosa (Image via Toei Animation)

Several hints in the manga support this theory. For instance, Kyros's hat in the Dressrosa arc has "SOL" written on it, which means "sun" in Spanish. Big Mom’s Prometheus, which resembles a sun, and her battle mode references to Sun Wukong also subtly nod to solar power.

Additionally, during the Davy Back Fight against Foxy, Luffy wears an afro, and Usopp jokes that it makes him stronger. This could be a metaphor for Luffy gaining a crown that enhances his abilities, with the afro representing a crown that unlocks his true power.

Foxy as shown in the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

The idea of the One Piece being a red circlet-like crown similar to Sun Wukong's would explain the Red Line's significance, symbolizing a crown around the world. This also aligns with the theory that the Road Poneglyphs, which are red, lead to the location of this crown.

One Piece: Mythical Zoan connection and the Empty Throne

Luffy's Devil Fruit is Mythical Zoan (Image via Toei Animation)

The Mythical Zoan fruits, such as Luffy’s Nika Fruit, are based on dreams and myths rather than real historical figures. This suggests that the Nika Fruit likely came into existence through the hopes and stories of people in dire situations, imagining a hero who could liberate them. The imagined weakness, such as being energy-intensive, became part of the fruit's characteristics.

Thus, the One Piece crown could potentially remove this limitation, channeling solar energy to allow Luffy to fight without draining his stamina. This also adds depth to why the throne in Mary Geoise is empty— Imu may believe that true rulership can never be claimed as long as the crown, representing freedom and power, is still out there.

Final thoughts

A snapshot from the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

The One Piece could be the crucial element that allows Luffy to unlock the Nika Fruit's full potential, potentially evolving into a Gear 6 powered by solar energy. This would grant him boundless stamina and immense power, transforming him into an unstoppable force and reshaping the world's power dynamics.

