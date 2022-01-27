The One Punch Man manga panel that confused the entire community

One Punch Man has received a lot of attention during the past few weeks since the manga is at a crucial stage of the plot. Murata continues to deliver quality work as the previous few chapters have featured some of the most breathtaking panels. The latest chapter of One Punch Man left fans wanting for more as God and Blast made an appearance.

That being said, many were quite disappointed with Viz Media. The entire community was quick to discuss the accuracy regarding the translation of chapter 156. Some noticed that Viz had made a blatant error which happened to confuse the readers.

Viz’s translation error confuses the One Punch Man community

Chapter 156 of One Punch Man was quite important since a lot of information was revealed in the panels. Blast, the top ranked S class hero, made an appearance and helped Tatsumaki.

But a few panels ago, it was God who had descended into the battlefield and disguised himself as Blast. He did it to offer Tatsumaki his powers, but she recollected a prior conversation with the hero.

Blast had mentioned that no one would help her when the time comes. She immediately recognized that it was not Blast and questioned his identity. There was an error in the translation for this particular panel.

When Tatsumaki asked who the person was, the reply was “yes” according to the translation provided by Viz. However, the actual translation should have been “tch,” an onomatopoeic word for regret or disappointment.

While many were confused, some readers felt that the mood and atmosphere created by the manga was instantly diffused. This seemed to have hindered the overall reading experience of the fans.

Many were quick to point out the error and criticize Viz in some of the discussions that took place in forums such as Reddit. Some of the fans also felt that this error was due to autocorrect.

Another Redditor who happens to be a translator expressed their views on the matter as well. This One Punch Man fan believes that Viz has repeatedly done a terrible job and went on to explain how certain machine translators are doing a better job.

Furthermore, they stated that Viz misses out on important translations that are essential to understanding the plot.

Another contingent also brought up Viz making errors in One Piece as well. According to the fans, Zoro was “Zolo” and Enel was “Eneru”. Many believe that these errors haven’t been corrected yet, which has exacerbated their disappointment.

But Viz had announced a quick turnaround in their work and owned up to their mistakes as well. The gesture did not go unnoticed as fans appreciated the company for listening to the community and taking the time out to fix the errors.

Also Read Article Continues below

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Click here to stay updated with latest news and updates.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul