The real winners of a Uchiha coup d'état in Naruto would have been the other Villages

Naruto explores the complex background of the Uchiha Clan and their poor relationship with Konoha. Had the Uchiha attempted to stage a coup, the winners wouldn't have been them or Konoha. The other Hidden Villages would have been the real beneficiaries. A civil war in Konoha would have undermined its military power, leaving the way open for enemy nations to attack.

The power balance would have changed, exposing Konoha to the outside world. Villages such as Kumogakure are always looking for a way to gain an upper hand, and would have taken advantage of the chaos. The Uchiha's desires could have destroyed them, but the actual gainers would have been Konoha's foes, altering the shinobi world in ways no one could have anticipated.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

How the other villages would have taken advantage of a Uchiha coup d'état in Naruto, explained

Danzo framed the whole Uchiha massacre in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The actual beneficiaries of a Uchiha coup d'état in Naruto would not have been the Uchiha clan but the other Hidden Villages. Even if the Uchiha were able to overthrow Konoha's leadership, they were too few in number to hold power in the long term. Konoha's troops outnumbered them by far, and the war would thus have been a war of attrition.

The Uchiha may have taken control in the short term, but their triumph would have been purchased dearly. The village would have been left destroyed, weakened in strength, and its stability broken. This would have provided the ideal opportunity for the other nations to take advantage of the situation. The Five Great Nations were ever at one another's throats, and Konoha's power was a significant deterrent.

Itachi Uchiha executed the massacre of his own clan in Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

If the Uchiha coup had occurred, the aftermath would have left Konoha exposed. The Land of Lightning's Kumogakure, the Land of Earth's Iwagakure, and even the Land of Water's Kirigakure would view this as a golden chance. These villages had fought with Konoha during previous wars and would not miss the chance to attack again.

With the Uchiha spent from their fight, Konoha's military might would be greatly diminished. The other villages would be able to invade or occupy strategic lands with little opposition. An extended war in Konoha would also upset alliances. The Land of Wind's Sunagakure was not friendly with Konoha. If the Uchiha took control, Suna would not acknowledge them.

Kumogakure has a bad reputation for kidnapping others (Image via Pierrot)

This could isolate Konoha, severing important military and economic aid. Danzo's clandestine business with Root would no longer be an option, depriving Konoha of its covert intelligence resources. The new leadership of Uchiha would need to protect the village and deal with internal resistance from surviving loyalists.

Even assuming the Uchiha prevailed, they did not have the numbers to rule efficiently. Ruling an entire village took more than sheer strength. They would be opposed by the other Konoha clans, most of which were allied with the old regime. The Hyuga, Aburame, and Nara clans may be unwilling to cooperate, resulting in civil war. The Uchiha would not have time to solidify power before outside forces came.

Final thoughts

The Uchiha coup would not have gained power for their clan. Rather, it would have provided the ideal situation for Konoha's enemies to arise. The rest of the Hidden Villages would capitalize on the move, attacking when Konoha was most vulnerable. The actual beneficiaries of the coup would not be the Uchiha, but those villages anticipating Konoha's downfall.

