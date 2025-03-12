The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 10 release date, where to watch, and more

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 10 is scheduled for release on March 16, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Episode 9, which aired on March 9, 2025, mainly focused on revealing Raniya and Azir's backstory and Azir's noble goal, which eventually resulted in his current methods.

Episode 9 revealed that Azir met Raniya during childhood and eventually helped her grow into a strong-willed warrior, contrary to her once weak-willed self. Although Azir once shared the dream of peaceful coexistence alongside the elves, his current goal has changed to world annexation, after which he plans to force every race to live peacefully, free of prejudice.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 10.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 10: Release date, timings and more

As previously mentioned, The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 10 will be released on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The previous episode revealed Azir once had a noble objective of coexistence before his current plan of annexing the world. Episode 10 will reveal the actual events that led to this drastic change of heart while depicting the battle between Red and Azir.

The streaming times in various time zones are as follows:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 06:30 am Sunday March 16, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 09:30 am Sunday March 16, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:30 pm Sunday March 16, 2025 Central Standard Time 08:30 am Sunday March 16, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Sunday March 16, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Sunday March 16, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Monday March 17, 2025

Where to watch

AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11, along with many other Japanese channels, will broadcast The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 10 on television, while Amazon Prime Video and Hulu will allow streaming for Japanese audiences. International fans can only stream the episodes on Crunchyroll.

A Brief recap of The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 9

Azir as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 9 started right from the ending of episode 8, with Azir appearing after trapping everyone inside cards. Raniya and Red, who didn't get trapped, confronted Azir, only for him to suggest a nearby ruin for their fight.

Eventually, Red and Raniya reached the ruins, only to fight Yuges, who had trapped all their allies inside cards. Although Yuges remained confident in the trapping abilities of his cards, Yhidra had managed to engrave a spell before being completely trapped. The spell caught Yuges off guard, freeing Lowji, Teltina, and Yhidra.

Raniya as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)

Red's party, alongside Raniya, then approached Azir, only for him to quickly trap Red and his entire party within an underground dungeon. The episode ended with Raniya losing her battle and ranger morpher to Azir, who proceeded to transform into his ranger form to confront Red.

What to expect in episode 10

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 10 will focus on Red's battle against Azir and reveal the events that turned his once pure dream into a quest to conquer the world.

