The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 11 will be released on March 23, 2025, at 11.30 pm JST. Episode 10 revealed Azir's backstory and the mysterious figure who corrupted him with the mana seed. It also showed how Azir and his father aimed for human and elf coexistence.

Although Azir's father hoped that he and Raniya would unite humans and elves, he was ultimately executed during a coup. Later, a rather mysterious butler manipulated Azir and corrupted him with the mana seed, which led his goal to devolve into global conquest.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 11.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 11 release date, where to watch, and more

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 11 is scheduled to be released on March 23, 2025, at 11.30 pm JST. Episode 10 focused on Azir's backstory and the events that led to his ultimate goal of global conquest. The series will feature a total of 12 episodes, and a second season has not yet been confirmed.

The streaming times in various time zones are as follows:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 06:30 am Sunday March 23, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 09:30 am Sunday March 23, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:30 pm Sunday March 23, 2025 Central Standard Time 08:30 am Sunday March 23, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Sunday March 23, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Sunday March 23, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Monday March 24, 2025

Where to watch The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 11?

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 11 will air on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and many other Japanese channels. While Amazon Prime Video and Hulu will stream the episode for Japanese viewers, Crunchyroll will stream it exclusively for international viewers.

A brief recap of The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 10

Azir transformed into Amen, as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 10 began with a clash between the now-transformed Azir and Red before transitioning into Azir's flashback. This flashback revealed how civil unrest was on the rise, with many civilians harboring ill will toward Azir and his family.

Azir's father dreamed of achieving coexistence between humans and elves, but he was executed during a coup orchestrated by some of their own civilians. While Azir's father fully supported Azir's relationship with Raniya to promote coexistence, Azir continued falling deeper into emotional turmoil.

The fully matured Mana seed as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)

Eventually, a mysterious figure exploited Azir's emotional turmoil and compelled him to accept a mana seed, corrupting his goal of coexistence. The episode then shifts to the present as Red and his entire party nearly defeat and reform Azir.

Unfortunately, Azir succumbs to the mana seed and transforms into a much stronger monster form. The episode concludes with Red and his entire party facing the transformed Azir while piloting a Zord.

What to expect in The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 11?

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 11 will depict Red and his party's next course of action as they attempt to defeat an Azir that is fully under the control of a mana seed.

