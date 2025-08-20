The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 7: Naofumi learns the secrets of Q'ten Lo, and a battle begins

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 7 was predominantly about Naofumi, Raphtalia, Sadeena, and Gaelion entering Q'ten Lo and discovering the nation. After meeting the mayor, Raphtalia and the others learn about the true reason behind her father's leaving.

After a back-and-forth battle with the current emperor of Q'ten Lo, Naofumi and the others finally defeat him. As a result, the barrier was finally lifted, allowing the others to arrive on Q'ten Lo, joined by S'yne, who teleported there.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 7.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 7: Raphtalia learns the secrets about her father

Still from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 7 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The episode began with Naofumi and the others changing into the clothes and apparel provided by the Water Dragon and going into the town. When they came near the town, a boy was noticed being assaulted by the monster. When Naofumi and Raphtalia were going to stop it, Sadeena intervened, and Gaelion destroyed the monster.

Later, Sadeena revealed that the current emperor forbids humans from attacking other living creatures, so only Gaelion, who was a dragon, was permitted. As they were talking, a mysterious guy approached them as they disappeared around the corner. After the guy pleaded that he meant no harm, Naofumi and the others appeared when the guy revealed his name as Luminus, the son of the mayor.

After Naofumi and the others met with the mayor, Raluva, it was revealed that he wanted Raphtalia to fight the emperor and become the new ruler of Q'ten Lo. Raluva also revealed that Raphtalia's father left Q'ten Lo because he did not believe in the ways of the current emperor. Furthermore, Raphtalia's father would have met a cruel end if he had stayed, as the others who opposed the emperor.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 7: Q'ten Lo is finally freed after a long battle

Bearga as seen in The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 7 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

After Naofumi, Raphtalia, and the others agreed to fight the emperor, they gathered some soldiers from Q'ten Lo under the command of Raluva and charged the emperor's castle. Raphtalia, Naofumi, Sadeena, Gaelion, and Raluva went into the castle and faced Bearga, the current emperor.

Bearga could nullify others' abilities, including Naofumi and Raphtalia. However, Sadeena and Gaelion could move freely and defeated the others while protecting Naofumi and Raphtalia. As Gaelion blew off the flames from the towers, Bearga lost his nullifying powers, and with the help of Naofumi, Raphtalia sliced through him, winning the battle.

After the battle was won, the barrier was automatically lifted, allowing the others who were still waiting on the ship to dock at Q'ten Lo. As the others arrived the next morning, Naofumi was surprised to see S'yne, who had teleported onto the ship when Naofumi was away. Meanwhile, Erhard also found his master, Muramasa.

Final thoughts

Raphtalia defeating Bearga in The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 7 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 7 was mainly focused on Raphtalia finding out the secrets about her father and why the latter left Q'ten Lo. Furthermore, the episode also cemented Naofumi's journey progression substantially towards defeating the Heavenly Emperor.

