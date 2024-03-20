The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 22: Jericho returns

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 22 continued the disruption of the otherwise peaceful arrival of Percival's group in Liones. The Four Knights dealt with Pellegarde, Melascula, and Galand in the prior episodes, though there was the issue of the remaining hooded figure that accompanied the reborn Melascula that needed to be dealt with.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 22 doesn't feature Percival in a prominent role. It instead focuses on everyone else, particularly the other Holy Knights and Lancelot as they race to deal with the mysterious figure. The episode ends up revealing much about Lancelot and his former master, Jericho.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 22.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 22: Lancelot's master revealed

Chion's interrogation: Grim reasoning

Chion being interrogated in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 22 (Image via Telecom Animation film)

For those wondering the exact consequences that transpired when Tristan's mage Chion attacked Percival and then tried to attack Gawain, Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 22 reveals Chion was imprisoned in Liones' dungeons and interrogated by Jade. The two were childhood friends, so Jade was attempting to understand why Chion thought to attack the Four Knights, especially when they are prophesized to defeat Arthur.

Chion explained himself: he's a cynic at heart. He always imagines the worst possible scenario: that one of the Four Knights could be a traitor, or using their position to backstab Tristan. Chion maintains that he isn't out for any nefarious purposes and is simply trying to guard Tristan against any possible attack or worst-case scenario.

Jade calls him way too grim, to which Chion responds he's trying his best to not come off that way. But before the two could continue, the Holy Knight of Camelot broke into the dungeon. Despite their best efforts, the knight froze the hall and they would have died, if Guila had not intervened with her flame magic.

Guila vs. Jericho: A cold reunion

The Liones arc of Four Knights of the Apocalypse seems to be bringing back plenty of old faces like Gowther, Meliodas, Tristan, and Lancelot, to name a few and getting the focus on the secondary characters, Jericho and Guila. Jericho and Guila have a history that spans back to the original Seven Deadly Sins: they were good friends, both having drank demon blood, and both having each other's backs.

At one point, Jericho was a Holy Knight for the kingdom of Benwick under King Ban and Queen Elaine. Jericho left and became a knight under King Arthur's influence during the Grudge of Edinburgh. This causes Guila to question what exactly transpired to turn her former companion and sister-in-arms evil. Her pleas for understanding, even invoking Jericho and Lancelot's familial bond, fell on deaf ears.

The two clashed again and again, with Guila unleashing her demon powers to continue fighting. Though Guila's demon powers seemed to escalate the fight, and they were well-matched in swordsmanship, Jericho's ice powers overwhelmed Guila and froze her solid. Before she could strike her former friend down, Lancelot shattered the near-impervious ice wall separating Jade and Chion from the battle.

Lancelot and Jericho: A twisted relationship

Jericho's confession in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 22 (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

With speed befitting the fight Lancelot gave when he defeated the Dark Talismans, Lancelot saved Guila, dealt Jericho a blow that shattered her chest armor, and ordered Jade and Chion to get Guila to Thetis for aid. He then followed Jericho deeper into the dungeon.

Though Jericho's mission of silencing a spy captured by Liones was successful, she ultimately came there for Lancelot too. The explanation Jericho gives for leaving paints a very disturbing picture of her idea of their relationship, given the major age gap between the two and the fact that Lancelot always saw her as a big sister. Jericho fell romantically in love with Lancelot during their three years outside of reality when he was 10. She left Benwick because of this.

Lancelot is severely disturbed by this revelation and the next one that follows: why she joined up with King Arthur and Camelot. Jericho explained that Arthur earned her allegiance by showing her a world where she and an adult Lancelot could be together. Lancelot even picks up on her real thoughts and they're so disturbing that he's frozen in place, powerless to stop her from fleeing.

Final thoughts and post-credits reveal: The fight isn't done

With all of that drama happening, audiences might be wondering what happened to Percival and company. The beginning and post-credits scene of Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 22 reveals that Percival, Tristan, Gawain, and Percival's friends all met up after the battle against Galand and Melascula in episode 21, and Gawain and Percival wanted pudding for their efforts.

Before anyone could think of how much or how tasty a giant barrel of pudding would be, or even bask in the adoration, Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 22 concludes with the twisted fusion of Melascula and Galand coming out of black smoke. Liones isn't safe yet, unfortunately.

As for Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 22 itself, there are plenty of revelations and more trauma for Lancelot than should be typical. First he gets blindsided by 12-year-old Guinevere kissing him, and now his big sister figure who is twice his age is romantically in love with him.

To say his skyward scream wherein he curses Arthur at the end of the episode is appropriate would be an understatement. Whether or not he'll aid in the demon fusion fight is the subject of next week's episode. Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 22 serves as a trip down memory lane and several disturbing revelations that fundamentally shook Lancelot to the core.