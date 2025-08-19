The Shinju in Boruto might have been inspired from the Chimera Arc

The Shinju are a welcome introduction to the Boruto saga. First, they are a proof of Ikemoto’s ingenuity, as he is able to build something separate from what Kishimoto established. What Ikemoto has been able to do with the Shinju is remarkable, as he has used them to affirm the themes of Boruto. The Shinju also have a nostalgic function, as they are a means for older characters to be revisited.

Characters from Naruto, like Moegi and Sasuke, have been directly involved with the Shinju, with Hidari and Matsuri emerging from these characters. Hidari and Matsuri are extremely beneficial to the story, as they make viewers understand Sasuke and Moegi at their core. The Shinju might have their origins from the Ten Tails, but their humanoid bits are born from the ninja they absorb.

Despite some of their human desires, the Shinju are Tabula Rasa, and this trait might have been inspired by another legendary manga. The manga that clearly inspired the creation of Shinju is Hunter X Hunter, and the specific creatures that bear similarities to the Shinju are the Chimera ants. Keep reading to find out how the Chimera Ant arc might have inspired Boruto Two Blue Vortex.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

How the Chimera ant arc is connected to the Shinju in Boruto Two Blue Vortex?

The Shinju operate with a hive mind like the Chimera Ants (Image via Shueisha)

The Chimera Ant arc is considered one of the greatest arcs in the history of anime and manga, and this is no easy feat. The anime and manga world has seen the likes of the Farmland arc in Vinland Saga and Vagabond, Pain’s Assault arc in Naruto, and the Shibuya arc in JJK, but the Chimera Ant arc stands on the same table with them.

From Boruto, it is clear that Ikemoto is a student of many manga, and the influences can be seen in his work. One of the clear influences is Dragon Ball, as the fight sequences are inspired by the legendary manga. The other major but subtle influence is Hunter X Hunter, and this shows with the Shinju.

The Ten Tails and the Chimera Ant Queen also perform similar roles (Image via Shueisha)

The Shinju bear so many similarities to the Chimera ants, and it can’t be denied. The first similarity between the Chimera Ant arc and the Shinju is their structure. The two beings have a similar hive structure, with one being responsible for churning out most of the population. In Hunter X Hunter, it is the Chimera Ant Queen, and in Boruto Two Blue Vortex, it's the Ten Tails.

There is also a behavioral resemblance between the Chimera Ants and the Shinju. One of such similarities is in how they are blank slates. The Shinju and the Chimera arcs are like grown babies. The two have extreme powers, but do not understand how a human-heavy world works. Meruem does not understand what emotions are, the same as Jura, and they can’t help but try to feed that curiosity.

Final thoughts

The major difference between the Shinju and Chimera ants is how they are presented in their stories. In Hunter X Hunter, the Chimera ants are featured mainly in one arc. Though their impact is heavy, by the next two arcs, no one mentions the Chimera ants.

From how Boruto Two Blue Vortex is unfolding, it seems like the Shinju might have a far-reaching impact on the narrative. They have been present from the second arc in the story, and Kashin Koji mentions how they can end the Shinobi world.

