Latest Boruto: Two Blue Vortex revelation spells bad news for Sasuke

The latest Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter is poised to bring intriguing developments. This is especially true considering that Boruto defied fate and escaped certain death. By getting Kawaki to lend him a hand, the blonde altered the future and managed to contribute to the Leaf and Sand's mission being a success, i.e., the acquired a Soul Thorn Bulb after beating Matsuri.

Hence, the chapter sees Meogi finally released of the Tree she was turned into. But even so, that doesn't look to be without consequence. It does not look to be as simple as her becoming a Tree and a Shinju version of her being. While the Shinju end of things needs to be explored further, the development with Moegi seems to spell doom for another individual yet trapped as a Tree - Sasuke Uchiha.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: Latest chapter revelations aren't promising for Sasuke

Sasuke Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 had revealed that Sasuke Uchiha had become a Tree following an encounter with Code. He was deemed a traitor, compelled to go into hiding and trained Boruto during their time away. Later, a fateful encounter with Code witnessed Sasuke sacrifice himself to save Boruto. The Uchiha ended up getting bitten by a Claw Grime and thus turned into a tree.

In real time, it has been about 2 years since the event. Back to the present, chapter 25's events have confirmed that a Soul Thorn Bulb is indeed needed to free those who have become Trees. Here, Matsuri's Soul Thorn Bulb was used to free Moegi. However, the intriguing bit begins after her release, which doesn't seem promising for Sasuke.

In one of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25's panels, Sakura is seen speaking Moegi as she attends to her, with others like Konohamaru, Sumire and Inojin present. The medical Nin tells her that her "chakra flow feels sluggish" and attributes it to her time being trapped as a tree. But the worrying bit is that she was only briefly a Tree, before being set free.

Sasuke Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

At the other end, Sasuke has been trapped for a considerable while now. Not to mention, the series' lore says that the tree saps the Chakra of the one within it. This means that Sasuke's Chakra has been on suffering a constant drain ever since he was bitten and transformed. Again, as the lore in the Naruto and Boruto franchise, Chakra is vital for survival.

This could very well be a hint that Sasuke's time in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex may just be up. The Uchiha's demise has long been discussed and the plot taking that route may not be surprising. If true, it would be a devastating moment for readers and characters alike. though it may also act as a trigger for Boruto to grow even stronger. So far, Kashin Koji hasn't foreseen any such event, but that can change.

Here, the argument can be made that Sasuke and Moegi are completely different Shinobi, with the former being a lot more powerful. Again, Sauske is the incarnation of Indra thus possesses special Charka, like Naruto. Not to mention, his Chakra reserves would be comparatively much larger. However, it cannot be denied that his position looks discouraging and he needs to be freed quickly.

In Conclusion

Sasuke Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

To conclude, given the revelations of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25, a darker cloud now looms over Sasuke. Being trapped as a Tree only briefly seems to have considerably impacted Moegi. While this can be attributed to being temporary and her Charka Flow soon returning to normal, it is yet worrying given how long Sasuke has been trapped.

His massive powers aside, the very essence of the force powering his being is facing a constant drain. Only time and Kashin Koji's predictions can offer an idea of Sasuke's fate. But even so, it is unclear how much longer this continues and if the black-haired man will even be left in a state to fight back after being freed. For the time being, the priority will now likely shift to taking down Hidari.

