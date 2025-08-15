"Is that Kurama?" Himawari's shirt in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex sneak peak raises new questions

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex's next chapter drops in a few days and as always, there is a tease of what it is come a couple days prior. The upcoming chapter hints at the Leaf and Sand Nin's success in their mission against the Shinju. Chapter 24 was action-packed, with Boruto and Kawaki joining hands to fend off Jura for long enough to allow them safe escape.Now, as the tease reveals, there is a possibility that Moegi returns and the plot shows how Soul Thorn Bulbs help individuals turned into trees. But amidst these events, a brief look at the now fully recovered Himawari Uzumaki presents something intriguing and promising. Put simply, the next chapter's sneak peek showcases a possible Kurama return and fans cannot get enough. Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25.Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25 tease deftly drops Kurama hintDelving straight in, the sneak peek for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25 hinted at some possibly interesting developments. In one of the panels depicting Konohamaru stepping forth to use the Soul Thorn Bulb on Moegi, Himawari stands by and watches. But what is curious here is the design on the top that she is wearing.Looking closely, it resembles a design that is very like Kurama's Nine Tails. This isn't surprising given that she has a part of the Fox's spirit within her. In chapter 11, she awakened the Nine Tails' power, healing Inojin Yamanaka before unleashing an assault on Jura. However, the Shinju proved stronger and it was Boruto's timely intervention that prevented her from sustaining more damage.But that aside, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25 hinting at a possible Kurama return is definitely promising. For one, the character was well-loved and it couldn't be that his role ended with Naruto's Baryon Mode. Given Boruto having the Jougan and the Karma, coupled with his role in the story, the next candidate for a Kurama vessel is Himawari. Now that she is confirmed to be it, her importance in the story will only grow and it is likely that she will prove vital in the battle against the Shinju.Fans react to Kurama hint in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex sneak peekHimawari vs Jura (Image via Viz Media)Needless to mention, the sneak peek to Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25 was enough for fans to quickly catch on. While some exhibited confusion after seeing the design, many exclaimed with excitement at the possible hint. As mentioned, Kurama is a very well-loved part of the franchise and his exclusion from it wouldn't stand for too long.&quot;Flower&quot; - a Boruto lover posted.&quot;I really like this refrence of kurama on her shirt!!&quot; - a netizen wrote.&quot;I was gon tweet the same shii, damn...The design looks like a baby Kurama to me&quot; - a user exclaimed.&quot;she just saw Kurma a few days ago and instantly bought kurama merchandise she is rich.&quot; - a fan joked.Himawari preparing a Tailed Beast Bomb (Image via Viz Media)There were those who directed their comments straight to the events of the Two Blue Vortex manga. Ikemoto was smart in the new Kurama reveal, showcasing him as a small or rather a baby fox. This may be symbolic to Himawari's developing powers and bond with him. At this point, it wouldn't be wrong to call her prodigious too, given that she awakened her Byakugan at a very young age. Now, in the Two Blue Vortex, she has also access to the Nine Tails power (albeit not completely and likely not on demand like her father). With both in tow, Himawari will also be a powerhouse.Lastly, there were those who took a more light-hearted approach to the hint as well. A fan wrote that a single use of Kurama's power made Himawari a fan of the Fox and she immediately headed to buy merchandise of the same.Also read:Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25 sneak peek hints at Moegi's returnJura may have shown a way for Sasuke to regenerate his Rinnegan in Boruto: Two Blue VortexHere me out, Boruto anime's return under Pierrot won't be as bad as you may think