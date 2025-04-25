Has Konohamaru become Boruto's Sakura? explored

The latest chapter of Boruto was an adrenaline-pumping additon following the reveal of Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan. Having awakened it previously and unaware of its power, the young Uchiha showcased why she is a potential candidate for Hokage. Within moments the tide of battle flipped and the Shinju Ryu was defeated.

At the other end, Konohamaru was in a compromising position. His previous attack wasn't enough to defeat Matsuri, who had him in her clutches. It was Boruto Uzumaki's timely arrival that saved Konohamaru. Given Boruto's interference, many have begun to question if Konohamaru is now the series' Sakura. To put it plainly, Konohamaru has, to some extent, become the series' Sakura.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: Konohamaru may be the series' new Sakura

To answer plainly, recent events have placed Konohamaru Sarutobi as the new Sakura for the next generation, to some extent. It looks to be more of a case of narrative positioning rather than skill. Like Sakura, Konohamaru is quite a capable Shinobi, well-versed in various Ninjutsu. However, he seems to be finding himself outpaced by the new generation and/or being sidelined in key battles.

The most recent instance is the run-in with Matsuri. Prior to the mission commencing, a proper plan was formulated and each of the participating Nin were informed of their respective roles. Given the Shinju Matsuri is, Konohamaru was the best bet against her. However, he failed in executing the plan as he allowed his emotions get the better of him.

Even Matsuri was able to soon catch on to his emotions and was close to devouring him. A desparate attempt by Konohamaru to salvage the situation only ended up in him being restrained by her despite dealing considerable damage. Now as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21, it was the blonde's interference that saved Konohamaru.

So this is where the Sakura parallel creeps in - Konohamaru's inability to handle Matsuri, a foe he should have had an easier time with. But he couldn't do so without Boruto stepping in, which mirrors how Sakura often needed saving by Naruto or Sasuke during critical moments. In truth, it wasn't that simple for the Sarutobi clansman, but emotions needed to ignored for a mission like this.

This cannot be seen as a perfect comparison as Konohamaru has displayed leadership and other qualities in Boruto. However, a shinobi of his calibre failing to adhere to the mission plan whilst the blonde seemingly grows stronger with each fight fuels a comparison like this. Moreover, it also raises concerns about Konohamaru taking over the Hokage spot at some point.

Thus, his role in Two Blue Vortex is subject to growing comparisons to an early-series Sakura - not a lack of skill, but due to narrative positioning. Once seen as a future Hokage and the Sarutobi legacy heir, Konohamaru now finds himself outpaced by the newer generation. His recent snag underscores despite a solid strategy and his experience, he could be influenced by emotion.

Again, Sakura (Naruto) was an capable nin, but yet needed rescuing by Naruto or Sasuke. For Konohamaru, the concern lies in the gap between established potential and current effectiveness. Compared to Boruto's growth, Konohamaru's struggles only widen this divide. To somehow shake this off, he needs to grow physically, emotionally and in tactical maturity, fast.

To conclude, the Konohamaru-Sakura parallel isn’t exactly one-to-one, but the similarities in narrative function are evident. Undeniably skilled, yet both are often overshadowed by others characters' growth and timely heroics. The Jonin's emotional lapse and him being resuced presents a familiar theme - a promising shinobi wrestles to keep up with an ever-evolving battlefield.

In this case, the next generation has leapt ahead of him and if he makes it out alive, must strive to catch up. With the young Uzumaki surprising readers and characters alike with each battle, questions about Konohamaru’s long-term role and legacy grow louder. This is especially true when it comes the prospects of him becoming Hokage are brought into focus.

