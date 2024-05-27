Boruto's character growth is engaging because it's so different from Naruto's, and fans who say it's boring are wrong

The story of Uzumaki Boruto, the main character in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, shows a complex and multifaceted growth in his personality. This protagonist's journey is quite different from that of his father, Naruto, creating a unique narrative that enriches the series. Some viewers argue that his character arc is boring or unengaging.
However, a closer look reveals that the opposite is true. His growth is a nuanced and intricate tapestry that mirrors the experiences of a modern 12-year-old. It is layered with human emotions and relationships that resonate deeply with the audience.
An in-depth analysis of Boruto's personality
Boruto Uzumaki is a young character with a mix of traits that make him appealing. He acts like a real 12-year-old, showing boldness, vulnerability, and depth. This blend of qualities makes him an engaging person to follow. At first, he calls himself a brat.
This term might seem dismissive, but it sets up his chance to grow. He is confident and often bold around friends, showing a pre-teen's need to assert independence. This boldness protects him from the high expectations of his heritage and the demands of life in Konoha.
The Karma wielder's bond with his father, Uzumaki Naruto, is a key part of his growth as a character. At first, he felt mad at Naruto for spending so much time in his work as the leader instead of with his family. But this anger hid how much he wanted his father's love and approval.
When with his little sister, Himawari, he shows his caring and protective side and lights up around her. He acts tough with his friends but tender with his sister, showing the many layers of his character.
The Otsutsuki vessel also really looks up to Uchiha Sasuke. He is amazed by Sasuke's skills and cool personality. He wants to learn from Sasuke and gain his respect. With Naruto always busy as the leader, Sasuke becomes an important role model for the Karma Wielder, filling that gap. These complex relationships show the Hokage's son as a real person, with strengths and flaws that we can relate to.
A look into Boruto's human complexity
The Hokage's son is a character with many sides to his personality. He can be goofy and relaxed one minute, but also thoughtful and serious the next. He does not always understand himself fully, which can lead him to act overconfident or like he doesn't care. But it's these very qualities that make him feel like a real person, one that viewers can relate to and care about.
His struggle to balance acting like he doesn't need his family with his deep desire to be close to them is a meaningful part of his story that many viewers understand.
An important relationship that shows his personal growth is his friendship with Tento. Tento's father is a feudal lord, and through knowing Tento, he learns valuable lessons about responsibility and caring for others. This friendship causes him to reflect on his privileges and the duties that come with them. It prompts significant personal development in his character.
In the series, he first thought scientific ninja tools were a quick way to get strong. He believed they would let him become a great ninja without hard work. This led him to cheat during the Chunin Exams. Cheating got him in big trouble and made him feel ashamed. This moment made him realize that he needed to change his beliefs and learned that being a true ninja requires dedication and effort, not shortcuts.
Likewise, when Boruto first met Kawaki, he felt uneasy and competitive. Kawaki had a difficult past filled with pain and struggle. As he got to know Kawaki better, he began to understand his hardships. His feelings changed from rivalry to caring. He wanted to support Kawaki like a brother. This showed his growing empathy and willingness to help those in need.
Final thoughts
Boruto’s journey is not just about fighting external battles but also about overcoming his internal struggles. His evolution from a seemingly spoiled brat to a mature, responsible individual is a testament to his dynamic character arc.
Even after resolving his conflict with his father, he continues to grapple with his impulsive nature and quick judgments. However, he learns to admit his mistakes and grow from them, demonstrating significant character development.
