Boruto's latest reincarnation theory is all about Himawari, with no Otsutsuki in sight

The world of Naruto and Boruto has consistently sparked intrigue and unveiled fascinating revelations. Recently, the ongoing manga has ignited a wave of excitement, shifting the focal point from the Otsutsuki clan to the Uzumaki siblings. Their potential ties to the legacy of their grandparent, the Fourth Hokage, Minato Namikaze, and Uzumaki Kushina have emerged as a riveting theory.
Boruto's remarkable mastery of the Flying Raijin technique, which served as Minato's signature jutsu, coupled with Himawari's unexpected connection to the Nine-Tailed Beast, Kurama, have given rise to a compelling theory. This theory postulates that the Uzumaki siblings may be the reincarnations of Minato and Kushina, Naruto's parents.
Reincarnation theory: Boruto and Himawari as Minato and Kushina
There is striking similarity between the skills and bonds of the Uzumaki siblings and their grandparents. This has brought up a captivating reincarnation theory which says that Uzumaki siblings are the reincarnations of Minato and Kushina, individually.
Boruto's mastery of the Flying Raijin method, an ability that even his own father, Naruto, couldn't imitate, is an unmistakable sign of his association with Minato.
The way that the Karma wielder has outperformed Minato's abilities in this regard further fortifies the thought that he is the genuine beneficiary to the Fourth Hokage's inheritance.
Then again, Himawari's startling connection to Kurama, the Nine-Tailed Beast, mirrors Kushina's job as the past Jinchuriki. The presence of a smaller-than-expected Kurama inside Himawari means she has acquired a profound association with the tailed beast, much like her grandma Kushina did.
Boruto: The Fourth Hokage's True Heir
Boruto's path as a ninja in the Two Blue Vortex manga has shown his exponential growth. One of his biggest assets is mastering the Flying Raijin technique. This space-time Ninjutsu was a specialty of his grandfather, Minato Namikaze, the Fourth Hokage.
In chapter 4 of the latest manga series, The Karma wielder demonstrates his skill with the Flying Raijin. He uses it to teleport himself across long distances, even to a different dimension where the Kara organization's hideout is.
This impressive feat surpasses the abilities of his father, Naruto, who never tried learning the technique. It also exceeds the level of mastery shown by Minato himself.
The Flying Raijin, often called the "Flying Thunder God," earned Minato the nickname "Yellow Flash" due to his incredible speed and deadly accuracy.
Boruto's ability to not only learn this technique but push its limits beyond Minato suggests a deep connection between them. His journey with this powerful jutsu has been captivating to witness.
Himawari's Unexpected Link to Kurama
The recent revelation about Himawari's connection to Kurama, the powerful Nine Tailed Beast, has arguably been even more surprising and impactful in the Boruto manga.
As per the spoilers for chapter 9 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Himawari has been revealed to be a Jinchuriki, with a mini version of Kurama sealed inside her.
This discovery raises many questions about how Himawari acquired this immense power. It also suggests a profound link between the Uzumaki siblings and the legendary tailed beasts.
Interestingly, the anime had hinted at this development earlier in episode 93. In that episode, Himawari was shown holding a flyer depicting a mini Kurama, foreshadowing her eventual connection to the Nine-Tailed Beast.
Also, after channeling Kurama's powers, Himawari looked reminiscent of Kushina in the latest chapter of the manga series. This subtle clue has now come to fruition, further solidifying the idea that the Uzumaki siblings share a deep bond with the legacy of their grandfather, Minato, and their grandmother, Kushina, who was the previous Jinchuriki hosting Kurama.
Final thoughts
The newest chapters of the manga series have shifted focus from the mysterious Otsutsuki clan. Instead, the story now revolves around the Uzumaki siblings. Recent events revealed Boruto's mastery of the powerful Flying Raijin technique.
Additionally, Himawari displayed an unexpected connection to the Tailed Beast Kurama. These revelations sparked an intriguing theory among fans that the siblings may be reincarnations of their grandparents, Minato Namikaze and Kushina Uzumaki.
