Natural energy might be key to the Shinju’s strength in Boruto

The Boruto saga has been considerably different from Naruto and Naruto Shippuden. However, many things in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Two Blue Vortex are a result of careful foreshadowing in Naruto. The first thing that was foreshadowed since Naruto was the theme change. The final battle between Naruto and Sasuke that ended in a stalemate was due to love, which is the theme of the Boruto saga.

Ad

Love is one thing that the Shinobi have above the Shinju. Love is the reason why Shinobi would put their body through the most unimaginable. However, there is something that the Shinju have above most Shinobi: natural energy. This was foreshadowed in Naruto and might be the reason Ikemoto wrote the Uzumaki out.

The Juubi in Naruto Shippuden was revealed to use natural energy. Even the Sage of Six Paths also used natural energy during his battles, and this might be the key to the endurance of the Shinju and why they can heal rapidly.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

How the Shinju might rely on natural energy in Boruto

Jura's healing abilities might be a result of natural energy (Image via Shueisha)

The first clue to this is the sign at Jura’s back. It bears similarities to those of two Sage mode users from Naruto. The first person is the Sage of Six Paths, and the next person is Naruto. These two are some of the few people in Naruto to have gone toe to toe with the Ten Tails, and a huge chunk of that can be boiled down to natural energy.

Ad

Natural energy is what makes Sage Mode work, and this mode experiences a boost in ninjutsu and taijutsu. While Jiraiya was in Sage Mode, he could go toe to toe with the Six Paths of Pain. Kabuto also experienced the same amplification with his Sage Mode abilities and became one of the strongest Shinobi, albeit briefly. In fact, the Sage Mode is what made Hashirama a god.

The Shinju might not be using the Sage Mode, but they might still be using natural energy regardless. Their enhanced physical abilities are reminiscent of the Ten Tails, which could move at extremely fast speeds.

Ad

Jura has similar abilities to Hashirama (Image via Studio Pierrot)

There is also the durability of the Shinju. Shinobi who have used Sage Mode have been more durable when it comes to taking hits: Jiraiya could still fight with severed arms, and Naruto could take heavy damage head-on.

Ad

There is also the healing factor of the Shinju, which is reminiscent of Hashirama, the first Hokage. With Hashirama’s Sage Mode, he could heal from any attack. There is also Hashirama’s wood ability that the Shinju uses; this might not be a mere coincidence, as some connection might exist between the two.

Final thoughts

If natural energy is behind the power of the Otsutsuki, this might be why Jura seems unbeatable at the moment. The best way to counteract Jura would be with another user of the Sage Mode. This is where Mitsuki plays a crucial role, as he might be the key to taking down the Shinju quicker.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidu Arah Sidu Arah writes about anime at Sportskeeda, offering insight shaped by his diverse interests and background. Although he studied animal science and agriculture at university, Sidu’s true passion has always been in creative expression. This passion led him to discover the dynamic world of anime and manga.



Previously, Sidu used to run a music community called Songstopedia and contributed as a writer for Total Apex Sports. His short story was notably featured in Trash to Treasure Lit, an online magazine, showcasing his talent for storytelling. He incorporates this skill into his work, ensuring that his writing reflects his voice while maintaining accuracy and relevance.



Inspired by Takehiko Inoue, Sidu aims to create art that can change lives, believing that Inoue’s work mirrors the complexities of the real world. In his free time, he enjoys playing football or reading manga. If given the chance, he would love to teleport to the world of Hirayasumi. Know More