Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25 sneak peek hints at Moegi's return

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Aug 14, 2025 13:07 GMT
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25 sneak peek hints at Moegi
Konohamaru and Moegi as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

On Thursday, August 14, 2025, the official website of the Naruto franchise released the first sneak peek preview for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25. The sneak peek illustration hinted at Konohamaru attempting to bring back Moegi Kazamatsuri using Matsuri's Thorn Soul Bulb.

The manga's previous chapter saw Kawaki hold off Jura while Boruto was busy preparing his Flying Raijin Jutsu. Just as Boruto prepared the jutsu, he teleported him and Kawaki to Delta and Team 7. Soon after, Boruto prepared to teleport all of them to the Hidden Leaf Village. Amidst this, Kashin Koji warned Eida about Mamushi.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25 first sneak peek hints at Team 10 meeting with Konohamaru

On Thursday, August 14, 2025, the official website for the Naruto franchise unveiled the first preview of the upcoming Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25. The chapter is set to be released on Thursday, August 21, 2025, in Shueisha's V Jump October extra-large issue.

While the manga's previous chapter mainly focused on Kawaki's fight with Jura, the key development in the installment was Boruto planning to teleport back to the Hidden Leaf Village with Kawaki, Team 7, and Delta.

Konohamaru Sarutobi as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)
Right after Boruto prepared his Flying Raijin Jutsu, he teleported himself and Kawaki to Konohamaru and others by focusing on the metal piece carried by Delta. While Kawaki accidentally stepped on Konohamaru, everyone was safe, and they had gotten their hands on Matsuri's Thorn Soul Bulb. Hence, Boruto started preparing for another teleportation from the Hidden Sand Village to the Hidden Leaf Village.

Following that, as per the sneak peek preview for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25, Boruto will seemingly succeed in teleporting everyone back to the Hidden Leaf Village. While the preview does not reveal what happens with Boruto, Konohamaru will seemingly try and bring back Moegi Kazamatsuri as soon as possible.

Konohamaru, Himawari, Team 10, and Moegi as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25 sneak peek (Image via Shueisha)
As part of this, Konohamaru will use Matsuri's Thorn Soul Bulb. While fans did not know how the Thorn Soul Bulb could be used to bring back people, as hinted at by the preview, one needs to inject the bulb into the God Tree.

Additionally, as revealed by the sneak peek, Konohamaru would not be alone while using the Thorn Soul Bulb. Himawari Uzumaki and Team 10 members - Shikadai Nara, Inojin Yamanaka, and Chocho Akimichi will also be present at the scene while Konohamaru injects the Thorn Soul Bulb into Moegi's God Tree.

