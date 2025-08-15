Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25 spoilers: Sarada confesses her feelings for Boruto as Momoshiki Otsutsuki returns

The alleged Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25 spoilers were supposed to reveal what happened in the Hidden Leaf Village after Boruto teleported Team 7, Kawaki, and Delta back home using his Flying Raijin Jutsu. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint, as the manga spoilers saw Moegi make her return and Boruto proposing a deal to Momoshiki.The manga's previous chapter saw Kawaki holding off Jura while Boruto was busy preparing his Flying Raijin Jutsu. Just as Boruto's jutsu was ready, he teleported Kawaki to Team 7 and Delta, and then teleported all of them to Hidden Leaf Village. Elsewhere, Kashin Koji warned Eida about Mamushi.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25 spoilers: Konohamaru brings back Moegi KazamatsuriKonohamaru bringing back Moegi (Image via Shueisha)The alleged Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25 spoilers opened with Konohamaru reuniting with Team 10 and Himawari Uzumaki and proceeding to use Matsuri's Thorn Soul Bulb to bring back Moegi Kazamatsuri. For this, he pierced the pin-like part of the Thorn Soul Bulb into the God Tree. Moments later, the Thorn Soul Bulb entered the tree, dissolving it. With that, Matsuri finally returned to normal.Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25 spoilers then switched to the Hidden Sand Village, as Kankuro informed Shikamaru that Shinki was back to normal and Gaara was safe as well. However, the Kazekage was in intensive care due to the effects of the sealing jutsu and hadn't regained consciousness. Just as Shikamaru expressed his relief, Sai called him for an urgent meeting with the elders.Gaara as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)Elsewhere, Sakura was looking after Moegi. As per her, there was no deterioration in her bones and muscles, and her internal organs looked fine. The only symptoms she had were malnutrition, which she could recover from with proper rest and meals. Just as Moegi heard her condition, she apologized to everyone for making them worry and thanked Konohamaru for saving her.Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25 spoilers then switched its focus to Sarada Uchiha, as she asked Sumire Kakei if she had a minute to speak with her. Sarada and Sumire then went to the location where they first reunited with Boruto. There, Sarada asked Sumire if she could call her &quot;Sumire.&quot; Eida, Sarada, and Sumire as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)Right after, Sarada apologized to Sumire for saying insensitive things to her. According to her, while she did not have any feelings for Boruto when Sumire first asked her, she had slowly started thinking more about him. She was confused whether she was only worried about him as a teammate or something more. Soon after, she realized that she liked Boruto. Eida was also listening to this conversation.Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25 spoilers then switched to Sumire, as she expressed that she wasn't surprised by Sarada's confession, as she knew about her feelings a long time ago. Sumire thanked Sarada for being honest with her and expressed that she was not planning to hold back in this matter. Eida was surprised by the turn of events and contacted the sensor team to connect her with Sarada and Sumire.Kurama and Himawari as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25 spoilers then switched to Himawari Uzumaki, as she could be seen meditating in her room. Apparently, she was training with Kurama in her mind. With Himawari unable to keep up with him, Kurama assured her that he wasn't going to hit her and asked her to focus on her chakra control.While Himawari assured Kurama that she was a shinobi and knew about chakra control, the tailed beast corrected her, saying that she did not know what he was talking about. Unlike any ordinary ninja, Himawari was similar to Jura or Kurama himself. Hence, he wanted her to think of herself as an embodiment of chakra. Just as Himawari told her that she wasn't understanding what he meant, Kurama ended their session and went to sleep.Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25 spoilers then switched to Boruto, who was watching Himawari from another rooftop. He then closed his eyes to reach a mysterious location. Momoshiki, who was lying down in a rather not-so-comfortable position, was surprised to see Boruto coming in contact with him rather than the other way around.Momoshiki was seemingly sulking after Boruto survived another life-threatening incident. He believed he should have abandoned Boruto when Kawaki killed him. Now that reincarnation was impossible, he could no longer control Boruto's mind, causing his soul to stay trapped, with nowhere to go. The only way for him to break free from this curse was Boruto's death.That's when Boruto presented Momoshiki with a proposal. He wanted the Otsutsuki to lend him his strength. While Momoshiki was the least interested in doing so, Boruto had something to offer in exchange. If Momoshiki could defeat Jura, Boruto was willing to give his entire body to him. Elsewhere, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25 spoilers saw Sarada and Sumire discussing how Boruto may not be aware of their feelings.Related LinksPsyren anime reportedly confirmed for productionBoruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25 sneak peek hints at Moegi's returnTakopi's Original Sin creator set to publish a new one-shotCrunchyroll's partnership with Delta Air Lines brings anime to flightsGachiakuta anime takes over India with Crunchyroll's latest campaign