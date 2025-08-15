Psyren anime reportedly confirmed for production

According to reports online, the 2007 Weekly Shonen Jump manga Psyren has been confirmed for an anime production. The high-profile anime will reportedly be co-produced by Tokyo-based content business company REMOW and Shueisha, and is set to premiere in 2026.Psyren, written and illustrated by Toshiaki Iwashiro, is a Japanese manga serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from December 2007 to November 2010. The manga's chapters have been collected into 16 compiled volumes.Psyren anime reportedly set to premiere in 2026Sakurako Amamiya as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)On May 12, 2025, Total Licensing posted a comprehensible preview for some of the top IPs to check out at the Licensing Expo between May 20 to 22, 2025, at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas.In the preview, Total Licensing revealed how Japanese licensing company REMOW had been developing a high-profile project co-produced with Shueisha.While neither REMOW nor Shueisha has revealed the title, it has been confirmed that the anime will be based on a beloved manga from Weekly Shonen Jump that ended about 15 years ago. Moreover, the listing also confirmed that the series ranks among the top fan-requested titles for animation.Given that Toshiaki Iwashiro's Psyren manga ended in November 2010, the description fit perfectly with the supernatural sci-fi manga. So, while it has yet to be officially confirmed, fans have started looking forward to the anime adaptation.Amidst this, the popular, trusted anime leaker on X (formerly Twitter) @SugoiLITE has also confirmed that the Psyren TV anime adaptation is currently in production. Additionally, the leaker has reported that the anime has been scheduled for 2026.Fans' reaction to Psyren anime adaptation being confirmedKyle Tenjuin as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)Most fans could not believe what they were reading. They had been waiting for the anime adaptation for over a decade and were glad that the production had finally been confirmed.&quot;WHAT?!!!!!!???? SERIOUSLY?!?!?!,&quot; one fan said.&quot;This true? I love psyren and thought it was the next big thing. Hopefully they flesh out the ending,&quot; another fan added.&quot;No freaking way! I’ve been waiting for this to be animated for years!,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Please god a good studio doing this,&quot; other fan said.Meanwhile, another fan expressed that they thought the series was the next big thing. With that, they also wished that the anime would receive a fleshed-out ending compared to the manga. Lastly, another fan wished that a good animation studio would pick up the series.Related LinksBoruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25 sneak peek hints at Moegi's returnJujutsu Kaisen season 3 set to reveal new information in late August 2025 with 5th anniversary specialTakopi's Original Sin creator set to publish a new one-shot