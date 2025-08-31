  • home icon
The Summer Hikaru Died episode 9 delay breaks fans' hearts

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 31, 2025 04:30 GMT
The Summer Hikaru Died episode 9 delay breaks fans
The Summer Hikaru Died episode 9 delay breaks fans' hearts (Image via Cygames Pictures)

Fans of the popular late-night horror anime series have been left disappointed this week while searching for The Summer Hikaru Died episode 9 on Netflix or other websites. While many already know, for those who haven't already, the official website and social accounts of the anime announced on Monday, August 25, that the series' 9th episode is being delayed by a week.

This one-week delay for the upcoming episode was decided to accommodate Nippon TV's annual "24-Hour Television / Love Saves the Earth" telethon on August 30 and August 31, 2025. The announcement has sparked speculation among fans about the worst-case scenarios, while others are disappointed as they will have to wait another week for The Summer Hikaru Died episode 9.

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 9's one-week delay leaves the fans disappointed

As mentioned earlier, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 9, which was supposed to come out on Saturday, August 30, has been delayed by one week and will now be coming out on September 6. The delay in the schedule was due to the annual "24-Hour Television / Love Saves the Earth" telethon by Nippon TV, which is running on August 30 & 31.

Fans were really disheartened upon hearing the announcement. The late-night horror anime series adapted from the manga by Mokumokuren has become one of the most trending anime series in 2025. Additionally, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 9 is also one of the crucial episodes in the anime, as it was likely that Hikaru's true identity was going to be revealed to Rie.

While the previous episode left the series at a massive cliffhanger for the upcoming episode, fans have also shown their concerns regarding the delay, basing it on several worst-case scenarios. However, the animation studio Cygames Pictures later clarified the actual delay reason for the episode, assuring some of the fans.

Fans' reaction to the delay announcement

A still from the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)
The fans have been pretty open with their opinions regarding the delay of The Summer Hikaru Died episode 9. While many were just upset for the break in the story narrative, others just started assuming several worst-case scenarios that aren't likely viable.

"Hopefully no production issues", said one fan
"I'm so sad it's on break! Can't wait for Ep 9 on Sep 6!", added another
"Bummer! But at least we know when it's back.", claimed a third
"Oh no, I was looking forward to it! But at least we know when it's back. I can't wait to see what happens next.", added a fourth
What are your thoughts on The Summer Hikaru Died episode 9's delay? Let us know in the comments below. Follow us for more anime/manga news, updates, and stories.

Edited by Ribhu Ghosh
