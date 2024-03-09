The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 11 will be released on Friday, March 15, 2024, at 9:00 pm JST on A-TX and other pertinent syndications in Japan. The latest episode not only shed light on the kindness of the protagonist but also saw him gradually becoming a hot topic in Maalt, as he recently got hired by one of the esteemed royalties.

Despite the anime not being heavily focused on romance, it was surprising to see lovey-dovey moments between Rentt and Lorraine. As Rentt’s adventures have become more than just the exploration of labyrinths, his journey to becoming a Mithrill-Class adventurer is approaching. Follow along with the article to learn more about The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 11.

Disclaimer: This article encompasses significant spoilers for The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime and light novel series.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 11 release date and time

As stated above, The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 10 will be released this Friday, March 15, 2024, at 4:30 am PT. Given the general delay, the episode will arrive thirty minutes later than its initial release in Japan. This is due to the inclusion of English subtitles.

The release dates and times for The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 11 for all regions with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, March 15, 2024 4:30 am Central Time Friday, March 15, 2024 6:30 am Eastern Time Friday, March 15, 2024 7:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, March 15, 2024 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, March 15, 2024 6 pm Central European Summer Time Friday, March 15, 2024 1:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, March 15, 2024 11 am

Where to watch The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 11

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 11 and all the latest installments of the isekai goodness can be exclusively streamed on Crunchyroll. The English dub of the anime is yet to be released. Since Crunchyroll is unavailable in most parts of Southeast Asia, viewers can rely on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel to keep up with the latest plot developments.

A brief recap of The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 10

Expand Tweet

Continuing from where it left off, the episode saw Rentt encountering a strange elven man named Isaac Hart, who also happened to be there to collect the Dragonblood flower for his master. Similar to Rentt’s situation, Isaac also wanted the unique flower for medicinal purposes. After recognizing Rentt’s potential, Isaac offered him a job.

After returning to the village, Rent met Sheila and revealed that he defeated a Tarasque monster. They eventually headed to the butcher to hand the beast’s corpse so that they could obtain useful products from it. Later, Rentt headed to the orphanage and gave him all the Dragonblood flowers for free.

Looking at Alize’s perseverance, Rentt told her she could become a strong adventurer and agreed to pay for her training. He also assured her he knew someone (Lorraine) who could help her learn magic. The next day, Rentt discovered that the Latour household requested him specifically for a particular job.

After arriving at the Latour mansion, Rent found out that he had to cross the maze in front of the building. However, he was startled after the guard told him that the maze was an artifact itself, which changes its pattern every minute. Given there was a reward to finish the maze as well, Rentt accepted the ordeal without looking back.

What to expect from The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 11

Expand Tweet

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 11 is titled ‘The Garden Labyrinth,’ which will see Rentt’s struggle to get past the confounding maze. The only hint that Rentt received from the guard was that ’the sun won’t help you,’ which seemed more like a head’s up rather than something that could help him. After completing the maze, he will finally get to meet the matriarch of the Latour household.

Read more about:

10 best isekai anime everyone must watch in 2023

10 best Isekai anime with overpowered main character

10 best Isekai anime of all time

10 animes where the main character is reincarnated

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Unwanted Undead Adventurer as 2024 progresses.