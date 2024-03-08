The Witch and the Beast Episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Witch and the Beast Episode 9, titled The Witch and the Demon Sword: Final Act, will be broadcast on March 15, 2024, at 1:28 am JST on TBS and BS11 channels in Japan, according to the anime's official website. After that, global audiences can watch the episode on Crunchyroll and other platforms at different times.

The previous episode of The Witch and the Beast saw the actual visage of the Demon Sword emerge, as the Executioner's leader successfully brought out its power. Without a way out, Guideau decided to play her "final card". Given how the episode ended, fans are now awaiting the release of The Witch and the Beast Episode 9.

The Witch and the Beast Episode 9 release date and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

According to the anime's website, The Witch and the Beast Episode 9 is slated to release on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 1:28 am JST. However, most fans outside Japan can watch the episode with English subtitles at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Thursday, March 14 11:15 am Central Standard Time Thursday, March 14 1:15 pm Eastern Standard Time Thursday, March 14 2:15 pm Brazil Standard Time Thursday, March 14 4:15 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, March 14 7:15 pm Central European Time Thursday, March 14 8:15 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, March 15 12:45 am Philippines Standard Time Friday, March 15 3:15 am Australian Central Standard Time Friday, March 15 4:45 am

Where to watch The Witch and the Beast Episode 9

Ashaf, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

After airing on TBS and BS11 channels in Japan, The Witch and the Beast Episode 9 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, considered one of the biggest platforms for watching anime.

Fans can also catch The Witch and the Beast Episode 9 on Bilbili Global, iQIYI, Aniplus, and other platforms in selected countries.

The Witch and the Beast Episode 8 recap

Expand Tweet

Picking up the events from the previous installment, The Witch and the Beast Episode 8 begins with a scene from the past, showing how Helga met the Demon Sword Ashgan for the first time.

Following that, the episode switches to Guideau, who reunites with Ashaf. She tells him everything that happened in the castle, including how the Executioners are now after the Demon Sword.

Ashaf, on the other hand, heals the Ice Man, Matt Cugar, even though Guideau is against it. He tells her that since he has convinced Cugar about the situation, the Paladin commander will agree to help them.

The Executioner, as seen in the episode (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

At that moment, the Executioner's leader appears with the Paladin troops he subjected to under his control. He showcases his tool that can be used to control anyone with the slightest touch.

Even though it appeared that Helga was immune to his powers, the episode reveals that she is also affected by the Executioner's touch. As such, the witch retrieves the Demon Sword after injuring Guideau.

After acquiring the Demon Sword, the Executioner's leader unsheaths the blade and skewers Helga's heart. It is revealed that to unleash the full fury of the Demon Sword, it has to be mixed with the blood of a witch's heart.

The Demon Sword's true form (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Apparently, the Exeuctioner learned it from Helga's clan members, whom he and other Executioners wiped out. The episode also goes into a flashback to show the tragic event.

However, things don't go according to his plan, as the Demon Sword's ultimate form goes into a rampage mode. The evil being kills almost every Paladin troop. The Executioner leader realizes that his powers cannot put the being under control because it has no emotion.

Refused to be bogged down by this, he goes to find more "sacrifice," in the hope of subjugating the monster. Elsewhere, Ashaf heals Helga and tells Guideau to showcase their "final card." The episode ends with Guideau kissing Helga to unlock her actual form.

What to expect in The Witch and the Beast Episode 9

Guideau, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Since the latest installment adapted chapters 18 and 19 from Kosuke Satake's dark fantasy manga series, The Witch and the Beast Episode 9 will likely cover the next two chapters and conclude the Demon Sword case.

Given that Guideau has kissed Helga in the latest episode, fans can expect the next episode to showcase her ultimate form going on a rampage against the Demon Sword's frightening visage.

Also read:

Akira Toriyama's cause of death explored

Everything to know about The Witch and the Beast manga and anime

Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and other mangakas mourn Akira Toriyama's death

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253 spoilers