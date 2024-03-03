The Witch and the Beast Episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Witch and the Beast Episode 8, titled The Witch and the Demon Sword: Act III, is slated to release on March 8, 2024, at 1:28 am JST on TBS and BS11 channels in Japan, according to the anime's official website. Following its broadcast, global viewers can watch the episode on Crunchyroll and other platforms at different times.

The previous episode of The Witch and the Beast saw the reality of the witch case unfold, as everyone, including Matt Cugat and his Paladin troops, found themselves cornered by the Executioners.

It was revealed that the witch, Helga, was framed. Besides, the episode also explored Guideau's battle against Cugat and the reality of the Demon Sword's powers. Given how the episode ended on a tantalizing cliffhanger, fans can't wait for The Witch and the Beast Episode 8 to drop.

The Witch and the Beast Episode 8 release date and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

According to the anime's official site, The Witch and the Beast Episode 8 will be broadcast on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 1:28 am JST on TBS and BS11 channels in Japan. However, most fans outside Japan can watch the episode with English subs at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Thursday, March 7 11:15 am Central Standard Time Thursday, March 7 1:15 pm Eastern Standard Time Thursday, March 7 2:15 pm Brazil Standard Time Thursday, March 7 4:15 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, March 7 7:15 pm Central European Time Thursday, March 7 8:15 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, March 8 12:45 am Philippines Standard Time Friday, March 8 3:15 am Australian Central Standard Time Friday, March 8 4:45 am

Where to watch The Witch and the Beast Episode 8

Guideau, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Anime enthusiasts outside Japan can catch The Witch and the Beast Episode 8 on Crunchyroll with English subs after it broadcasts on Japanese networks. Aside from Crunchyroll, the episode can also be streamed on Bilbili Global, iQIYI, Aniplus, and other platforms in selected countries.

The Witch and the Beast Episode 7 recap

Expand Tweet

Picking up the events from the previous installment, The Witch and the Beast Episode 7 begins with Guideau taking on Matt Cugat, also known as the Ice Man of the Paladin Corps. Driven by an intense desire to capture the witch Helga and her demon sword, the commander displays a range of ice-based attacks.

Since Matt forged a pact with a great ice elemental, his power was on an even footing with a witch. Unable to dodge a giant ice-based technique, Helga and Guideau lay on the ground, injured.

The witch calls Asghan, the demon sword, to come to her, but it desires to be taken by the commander. Despite Guideau's valiant efforts, victory prevails for the Paladin corps' commander, who orders his troops to take the duo to the base.

Ashaf, as seen in the episode (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

At that moment, Ashaf arrives and tells Matt that he is gravely mistaken about the whole situation. He feels that someone must have been pulling the strings from behind and framing the witch for a crime she hasn't committed.

A flashback scene reveals that six people Helga was associated with were brutally killed. Since she's a witch, the public pinned the blame on her. However, the episode reveals that the actual mastermind behind the case is the Executioners, who seek the destruction of the witches.

The messenger sent from the Holy Church who informed Matt and others about Helga turns out to be an Executioner in disguise. The elemental user also discovers that his trusted partner is involved in the plan.

The Demon Sword, as seen in the episode (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Since he got to know about their identity, the girl subdues the commander using a fire-based attack. Besides Matt, she also attacks Ashaf. Following that, the episode moves to the Paladin's base, where the true power of the demon sword is shown.

It is revealed that the Demon Sword can control its wielders once they look at its eyes. Finally, the Executioner's chief arrives and notices both the witch and the Demon Sword.

Helga, as seen in the episode (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

To his surprise, Guideau breaks free from her bindings and tries to escape taking both Helga and the Sword. However, before Guideau can escape, a Paladin troop catches Helga's leg, which leads her to push the blonde-haired girl out of the base's window.

The witch requests Guideau to protect the sword and come to her rescue if she wants. The episode ends with the Executioner reminding Helga that she doesn't have any hope left.

What to expect in The Witch and the Beast Episode 8

The Executioner, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Since the latest installment adapted Chapters 14 to 17 from Kosuke Satake's dark fantasy manga, The Witch and the Beast Episode 8 will likely cover the next three or four chapters.

In other words, the episode may showcase Guideau playing her "ultimate card" to try and save Helga from the Executioners. The Witch and the Beast Episode 8 will also show the status of Matt Cugat and Ashaf, who were attacked by an Executioner member.

Also Read:

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 wins the Anime of the Year award

One Punch Man season 3 reveals trailer

Demon Slayer: To the Hashira arc opening weekend collection in India

Everything to know about The Witch and the Beast manga and anime adaptation

A Condition Called Love anime unveils release date