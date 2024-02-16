The release date for The Witch and the Beast episode 7 has been delayed by a week, as confirmed by the anime's official website. According to the latest information, the episode will be released on March 1, 2024, at 1:28 am JST on TBS and BS11 channels in Japan.

The previous episode of The Witch and the Beast saw Ashaf and Guideau work on a new witch-related case. However, due to circumstances, the Paladin Corps. was also involved in this mission.

Considering how the episode ended on an enticing cliffhanger, fans cannot wait to see what happens next in The Witch and the Beast episode 7.

The Witch and the Beast episode 7 release date and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

As per the anime's official site, The Witch and the Beast episode 7, titled The Witch and the Demon Sword Act II, is set to be broadcast on March 1, 2024, at 1:28 am JST, on TBS and BS11 channels in Japan.

The episode was supposed to be released on February 23, 2024, but it has been pushed back by a week due to unknown reasons. Nevertheless, this dark-fantasy anime follows a weekly release schedule, releasing every episode on Fridays according to JST.

Here are the new release dates and timings for The Witch and the Beast episode 7, according to their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Thursday, February 29 11:15 am Central Standard Time Thursday, February 29 1:15 pm Eastern Standard Time Thursday, February 29 2:15 pm Brazil Standard Time Thursday, February 29 4:15 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, February 29 7:15 pm Central European Time Thursday, February 29 8:15 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, March 1 12:45 am Philippines Standard Time Friday, March 1 3:15 am Australian Central Standard Time Friday, March 1 4:45 am

Where to watch The Witch and the Beast episode 7?

Guideau, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

After its broadcast on TBS and BS11 networks in Japan, The Witch and the Beast episode 7 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, where anime enthusiasts can also catch other anime titles from the Winter 2024 lineup.

Other than Crunchyroll, The Witch and the Beast episode 7 can be watched on Bilbili Global, iQIYI, Aniplus, and other selected platforms.

The Witch and the Beast Episode 6 recap

Expand Tweet

The Witch and the Beast episode 6 begins with the narrator describing the role of the Paladin Corps, which is renowned as the magic-based military force devoted to upholding world peace.

It is also revealed that they serve the Global Holy Church and handle witch-related cases. Following that, the episode shows Ashaf telling Guiedau about a new witch-related case.

However, he also warns her that they may have to deal with the Paladin Corps, who may stand in their way during the mission. The episode then time-skips to Ashaf and Guideau arriving at the town where the witch was sighted.

Ashaf, as seen in the episode (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

The dark-haired deuteragonist shows a fake ID to a Paladin Corps guard to enter a restricted zone with Gudeau. After infiltrating the off-limit area, Ashaf notices an enormous barrier placed by the Military force, which he tries to break with his magic.

Elsewhere, the Paladin Corps strategize on how to capture the witch. They also welcome the suggestions of an envoy from the Holy Church. At that moment, Ashaf and Guideau locate the witch, who uses her blades to destroy several visages of Paladin troops.

After a mini-battle against Guideau, the witch gets sealed by Ashaf's magic. However, she shockingly breaks free from the spell using the infamous Demon Sword. It is revealed that a wielder of a Demon Sword can destroy the entire world.

Ashaf and Helga, as seen in the episode (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Sensing no way of victory at that moment, Ashaf attempts to placate the witch and promises to protect her if she joins them. However, the witch, whose name is revealed as Helga Velvette refuses the offer because she prefers solitude.

Following that, the episode shows the Paladin Corps sending more troops after the witch. Although she defeats most of them, she confronts the military force's Colonel, who corners her.

Elsewhere, Ashaf asks Guideau to go after the witch to keep her safe. Finally, the episode ends with Guideau and Helga confronting Matt Cougar, the Paladin Corps Colonel with ice abilities.

What to expect in The Witch and the Beast episode 7

Matt Cougar, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Considering the latest episode adapted chapters 10 to 13 from Kosuke Satake's dark fantasy manga, The Witch and the Beast episode 7 will likely cover the next two or three chapters.

In other words, fans can expect the next episode to delve into the battle between Guideau and Matt Cugar, the Ice Man of the Paladin Corps. The colonel will try everything to capture the witch and her Demon Sword. However, it will be interesting to see Guideau's stance on the matter.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.