There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 1 release date and time, where to watch and more

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 1 is set for release on Monday, July 07, 2025 at 01:00 AM JST. The episode will be dropping on Japanese television networks such as Tokyo MX, Sun TV and BS11 before a global release.

The series is based on a light novel of the same name, which is being released by Seven Seas. Meanwhile, the manga is also being dubbed in English for audiences to enjoy worldwide. Creator Teren Mikami published the first light novel volume under Shueisha's Dash X Bunko label in February 2020.

Later, in May 2020, the manga adaptatio was dropped in Shueisha's Dash X Comic section (Nico Nico Seiga website) by Musshu.

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 1 release date and time

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 1 has been scheduled for release on Monday, July 07, 2025 at 01:00 am JST. Depending on where viewers are located across the globe, the episode will either air at different points on Sunday, July 06, 2025 or towards the early hours of the following day, Monday, July 07, 2025.

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 1 will drop shortly after its domestic release, so there will not be much delay from its original release.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 09:00 am Sunday July 06, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 12:00 pm Sunday July 06, 2025 British Summer Time 05:00 pm Sunday July 06, 2025 Central European Summer Time 06:00 pm Sunday July 06, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:30 pm Sunday July 06, 2025 Philippine Time 12:00 am Monday July 07, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 01:00 am Monday July 07, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:30 am Monday July 07, 2025

Where to watch There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 1

Renako and Ajisai (Image via Studio Mother)

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 1 will first release in Japan on television networks like Tokyo MX, Sun TV and BS11. It will then drop the next day on AT-X with repeat broadcasts on Thursdays (10:30pm) and Mondays (06:00 pm).

For international viewers, the episode can be found on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, dAnime Store, Anime Times and Lemino. There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episodes will then be available from Thursday, July 10, 2025 to tune into on platforms like Anime Unlimited, Prime Video, ABEMA, Hulu, TELASA, Nico Nico, Bandai Channel, U-next and others.

What to expect from There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 1

Renako and Kaho (Image via Studio Mother)

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 1 will mainly serve as an introduction to the series. A yuri romantic comedy, the episode will bring to the forefront protagonist Renako Amaori. She wishes to leave her junior high school self behind and renew herself as a normal high schooler with normal friends.

Elsewhere is Mai Ouzuka, a complete opposite to Renako. She is wealthy, extroverted and a model. The girls meet by fate and instantly form a bond. Just as Renako feels she may have found a best friend, Mai confesses her feelings for her. Thus begins a hilarious saga involving Renako trying to prove that friendship is and Mai, who opines that they are fated to be lovers instead.

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 1 should introduce both characters and the setting for what it is to come. Renako and Mai's meeting to Mai confessing her feelings will be the catalyst that explores the yuri romance genre in a unique manner.

