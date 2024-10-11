10 things Bleach ending did better than Jujutsu Kaisen

The endings of Bleach and Jujutsu Kaisen, two of the most popular modern Shonen series, have sparked significant debate among fans. While both series deliver thrilling battles and intense emotional moments, Bleach's conclusion offers certain narrative and character development strengths that Jujutsu Kaisen falls short of.

From satisfying farewells for key side characters to exploring deeper lore and from consistent power-ups to confirmed relationships, Bleach's finale stands out in several areas. This article explores 10 ways in which Bleach’s ending excelled compared to Jujutsu Kaisen, highlighting how these aspects resonated more effectively with its audience.

Satisfying ending for side-characters, consistent power-ups, and 8 other things that Bleach ending did better than Jujutsu Kaisen

1) Deceased characters in Bleach got a proper farewell compared to those in Jujutsu Kaisen

Masaki Kurosaki and Gojo Satoru (Images via Studio Pierrot and Shueisha)

In Bleach, characters like Masaki Kurosaki and Uryu Ishida’s grandfather receive emotional closure through poignant flashbacks that explore their relationships and sacrifices, offering depth and allowing characters to process their loss. Reflections, like Rukia’s farewell to Kaien Shiba, add layers to their stories, creating meaningful goodbyes.

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Nobara's fate remained ambiguous up until she was reintroduced in chapter 267 that reduced emotional closure, while sudden deaths, such as Gojo’s, leave little time for reflection, prioritizing shock over resonance. Action often precedes emotion in farewell moments, as seen with Choso’s sacrifice, making goodbyes feel chaotic and rushed.

2) Ryomen Sukuna's death was unsatisfying and abrupt as compared to Yhwach's

Yhwach and Ryomen Sukuna (Images via Studio Pierrot and MAPPA)

Sukuna's defeat felt abrupt, lacking the build-up his character arc deserved. Despite his established power, the resolution came quickly without foreshadowing or gradual escalation. Ryomen Sukuna's sudden defeat at the hands of Yuji, Megumi and Nobara, diminished the stakes, leaving fans feeling unsatisfied.

In contrast, Yhwach's death involved multiple characters - Ichigo, Uryu, and Aizen, creating higher stakes and a collective effort. While Yhwach's defeat was rushed, it offered clearer narrative closure and foreshadowing, resolving to feel more cohesive.

Emotionally, Sukuna's defeat lacked impact, whereas Yhwach’s defeat carried weight due to the emotional stakes tied to the main characters' relationships and growth.

3) Byakuya Kuchiki's return to death was very much established, unlike Kugisaki Nobara's, whose return didn't make much sense

Byakuya Kuchiki and Kugisaki Nobara (Images via Studio Pierrot and MAPPA)

After Byakuya Kuchiki's defeat at the hands of As Nodt, he confronts vulnerability, experiencing fear for the first time. His recovery in the Royal Palace enhances his strength, symbolizing redemption and growth, and he dramatically re-enters to save Rukia, embodying themes of honor and Soul Society's renewal.

In contrast, Kugisaki Nobara's return to Jujutsu Kaisen lacks narrative depth, feeling abrupt without significant emotional or thematic impact. Her revival doesn't align with the series' themes of growth and redemption, raising questions about stakes and leaving her return less meaningful than Byakuya’s.

4) Bleach side characters had a much better conclusion in the story when compared to Jujutsu Kaisen's characters

Rukia Kuchiki and Inumaki Toge (Images via Studio Pierrot and MAPPA)

In Bleach, many side characters, like Renji Abarai and Rukia Kuchiki, experienced significant growth, Renji fought valiantly until the end in the Thousand-Year Blood War. Even characters like Sajin Komamura, whose arc seemed bittersweet, found resolution through sacrifice and loyalty. Themes of redemption and sacrifice were central, as seen in Grimmjow’s personal growth.

In contrast, Jujutsu Kaisen left several characters, like Inumaki and Panda, sidelined with unsatisfying conclusions. Gojo Satoru's rushed death felt like a disservice to his character development, while Nobara’s return lacked the emotional depth of her earlier struggles.

5) Ichigo vs Yhwach fight was more thrilling when compared to Yuji vs Sukuna

Kurosaki Ichigo and Yuji Itadori (Images via Studio Pierrot and MAPPA)

Ichigo vs Yhwach carries immense emotional weight, with the fate of Soul Society and multiple realms at stake. It marks the culmination of Ichigo’s growth, blending physical power with emotional maturity and delivering a satisfying resolution. The fight’s grand spectacle and well-crafted choreography enhance its intensity and significance.

In contrast, Yuji vs. Sukuna, while showcasing Yuji’s growth and new techniques, feels less monumental. The fight’s pacing is uneven, and the resolution leaves unanswered questions, feeling rushed. While both battles have depth, Ichigo’s confrontation with Yhwach offers a more impactful and fulfilling narrative conclusion.

6) Cursed Energy was not as thoroughly explored as Shikai and Bankai

Rukia's Bankai and Yuji's Cursed Energy (Images via Studio Pierrot and MAPPA)

Cursed Energy, derived from negative emotions, powers Jujutsu sorcerers and fuels their unique techniques, but lacks a clear hierarchy and deep lore. While it allows versatile offensive and defensive abilities, it’s not deeply tied to character development.

On the other hand, Bleach's Shikai and Bankai offer a structured power system with distinct stages, closely tied to characters’ personalities and growth. Mastering these forms is integral to personal arcs, as seen in Renji Abarai's journey. Bleach’s lore is richly developed, with deep exploration of Soul Society and Zanpakuto, creating a more immersive and character-centric narrative than Cursed Energy.

7) Ichigo's power had consistent growth throughout the series as compared to Yuji and Megumi

Kurosaki Ichigo and Megumi Fushiguro (Images via Studio Pierrot and MAPPA)

Ichigo Kurosaki's power development in Bleach is consistent and gradual, evolving through training with Rukia and Urahara and transformations like Hollowfication and Bankai. His final form integrates Shinigami, Hollow, and Quincy powers, marking a culmination of his journey.

In contrast, Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro from Jujutsu Kaisen experience significant power-ups later in the series. Yuji gains the Reverse cursed technique in Chapter 248 after intense trials.

Furthermore, he also learnt Cleave and Blood Manipulation towards the end of the manga. Megumi has yet to improve on his techniques. Fans speculated that by the end of the Shinjuku Showdown arc, Megumi would perfect his Domain Expansion, but that didn't happen.

8) Bleach ending consists of an entire arc while Jujutsu Kaisen ending is just the rushed ending of an ongoing arc

Manga panels from the final chapter of both the manga (Images via Shueisha)

Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War arc provided a satisfying conclusion, resolving key conflicts like the Soul Reapers versus the Quincy Empire. Major characters, including Ichigo, Byakuya, and Kenpachi, underwent significant development, with Ichigo's final battle against Yhwach exploring themes of sacrifice and legacy. The large-scale battles and high stakes offered closure for long-time fans.

In contrast, Jujutsu Kaisen's ending felt rushed, with its final arc concluding abruptly in five chapters. Key villains like Kenjaku were underdeveloped, and unresolved plot points left many readers dissatisfied. The final battle between Yuji and Sukuna lacked the depth and resolution Bleach achieved.

9) Yhwach, who was introduced in the Thousand Year Blood War arc had his origins explored as compared to Sukuna, whose past is yet to be known

Yhwach and Ryomen Sukuna (Images via Studio Pierrot and MAPPA)

Yhwach, from Bleach’s Thousand Year Blood War arc, is the son of the Soul King and the progenitor of the Quincy. His desire to eliminate the Soul King, who is viewed as a tyrant, adds depth to his character, making him a complex villain. His ability to absorb other Quincies’ powers through "The Almighty" underscores his goal of creating a new world order.

In contrast, Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen has an elusive past, hinted to be a powerful sorcerer in the Heian era. While he is known as the "King of Curses," specifics about why he is called with that name remain largely unexplored. He is also known as "The Disgraced One"; the reason behind it is also unknown.

10) Bleach followed it's central plotline as compared to Jujutsu Kaisen which is yet to get a proper conclusion

Soul Society arc and the Culling Game arc (Images via Studio Pierrot and Shueisha)

Bleach, created by Tite Kubo, follows a clear narrative centered on Ichigo Kurosaki as a Soul Reaper, featuring well-defined arcs like the Soul Society, which introduces key characters and conflicts. The arc climaxes in a battle against Sōsuke Aizen, driving the plot forward.

Character development is strong, with figures like Rukia Kuchiki and Mayuri Kurotsuchi undergoing significant growth, enhancing the story. Bleach also explores consistent themes of life, death, and moral ambiguity, adding depth to its narrative.

Tengen as shown in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

In contrast, Jujutsu Kaisen, by Gege Akutami, presents a more fragmented storyline, particularly with the Culling Game. Like the Merger, its complex mechanics and unresolved plot points can confuse viewers.

Character arcs often feel incomplete, with some introductions lacking proper resolution, leading to a disjointed experience. While it tackles themes of curses and dread, it struggles to deliver a cohesive narrative compared to Bleach.

Final thoughts

Bleach provided a more emotionally satisfying and structured narrative closure than Jujutsu Kaisen. From meaningful farewells and consistent power-ups to clearer romantic resolutions and better-developed antagonists, Bleach delivered an ending that tied up loose ends and left room for future expansion.

