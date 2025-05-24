This Gorosei's character design all but confirms him as One Piece's strongest

One Piece has introduced many characters throughout its decades-long run, each brandishing a unique design that further reveals origins, as well as a hidden story associated with the character. The Gorosei, who have made sparse appearances throughout the series, also adhere to this rule.

They mainly represent their authority as well as subservience to Imu through their business suits and rather formal conduct. Oddly enough, Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro—his appearance, conduct, and his choice of weapon—goes against the sleek imagery that the Gorosei otherwise reflect.

Given the World Government’s adherence to appearances, systems, and proper conduct, contrasted with Nusjuro’s clear unbending disregard for them, it might be possible that he holds a special position within the government. He may be slightly above the actual Gorosei while also hypothetically being one of the strongest combatants within the series.

Disclaimer- This artilce contains spoilers for One Piece and is a speculative theory.

One Piece: Truth behind Nusjuro's unconventional appearance

The Five Elders as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro was first introduced in One Piece chapter 233 alongside the rest of the Gorosei in the room of authority. His initial dialogue, as well as his subsequent role in the conflicts directly orchestrated by the Gorosei, did not reveal any meaningful information about him. But his design and weapon of choice alone made it clear that he is either from Wano or had strong connections with the now-closed land.

The Gorosei themselves embody the concept of upper management, mainly positioning themselves alongside or somewhat above the founding kings that established the World Government. Beside their occult and cold rationale, it is also evident that the Gorosei and the World Government value organization and proper conduct.

One Piece: Gorosei in the Room of Authority (Image via Toei Animation)

This adherence to organization and the idea of a proper “system” is also symbolized via the Gorosei’s uniforms. These happen to be the usual black business suit mostly associated with upper management. Even the Holy Knight commander, Garling Figarland, had to let go of his usual Celestial Dragon robes in favor of the usual black business suit attire.

This raises the main question around Nusjuro’s own attire, consisting of a slightly modified traditional white robe adorned with a golden Obi. All of this is accompanied by his special katana that he seemingly carries every moment, every place, regardless of the setting.

Given that Imu presides over the Gorosei with an iron fist, it is evident that Nusjuro holds a unique position even within the Gorosei. Nusjuro’s reign over finances, arguably the most important and ruthless aspect of an organization, further hint that Imu favors, trusts, and somewhat respects him to some degree.

Combining his stark contrast in appearance as well as his adherence to his weapon, it can be hypothesized that he was one of the first allies that sided with Imu during the turbulent times preceding the World Government’s formation.

One Piece: Imu sitting on the Empty Throne (Image via Toei Animation)

Further mentioning Nusjuro’s association with Wano, with his overall aesthetic and his familiar mentions of Wano and its history, it is further possible that Nusjuro was associated with the royal family of Wano while also being an ally of Joyboy himself. Nusjuro and Joyboy could’ve simply been the Luffy and Zoro duo from the past, which ended with Nusjuro unfortunately betraying Joyboy.

The recent appearance of techniques that somehow stop the regenerative abilities of the Holy Knights might’ve been created by Nusjuro himself as a form of atonement and resistance against Imu. While his actual origins still remain obscure, it is clear that he can be categorized as the main combatant within the Gorosei. He possibly also holds the position of the oldest Gorosei that helped Imu to establish the World Government from the ruins of the old civilization.

One Piece chapter 1149 will be released on May 25, 2025, and will continue the Holy Knights' operations within Elbaph and depict the fight between Gaban and Sommers.

